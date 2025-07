توقعات سعر عملة سولانا (Solana-SOL): الخبراء يتوقعون ارتفاعاً إلى 300$ قبل آب/أغسطس مدفوعاً بأنماط فنية صاعدة

Got called crazy for calling a retrace back into $125 levels for $SOL



even crazier when I said I expect orange levels to hold and won't see below $100 per $SOL like many High CT account have rooted for



Now I See we should see $300/$450 SOL next over the next Coming months https://t.co/rZlR7vDQkU pic.twitter.com/PXeafDkEOs