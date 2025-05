US-UK Deal Summary:



•US slashes tariffs on UK cars & metals

•UK opens doors to US beef & ethanol

•$10B Boeing deal locked

•UK to review its digital tax on Big Tech



Trump & Starmer call it a “reset” for economic ties.



