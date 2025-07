Donald Trump Jr. Destekli Şirketten Kripto Hamlesi: Bitcoin ve Bu Altcoinlere Yatırım Yapacak

Thumzup’s Board of Directors has authorized the company to hold up to $250 million in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Stablecoin USDC. 🙌



Read the press release: https://t.co/Rv5GxA2A40 $TZUP pic.twitter.com/HLg2FPL3Xa