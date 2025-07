DigitalX Bir Kez Daha Bitcoin Satın Aldı: 8.8 Milyon Dolar Harcadı

DigitalX Adds 74.7 Bitcoin.



DigitalX Limited (ASX: DCC) has acquired an additional 74.7 BTC at an average price of USD $117,293, bringing total Bitcoin holdings to 499.8 BTC valued at $91.3 million.



Read the full ASX announcement here: https://t.co/S7egCfZ15P pic.twitter.com/5CvAjYGkX9