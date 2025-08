Bitcoin Fiyat Tahmini: Küresel Likidite 127 Trilyon Dolara Ulaştı – Bitcoin Tüm Finans Sistemini Değiştirebilir mi?

📉 #Bitcoin Update

BTC is coiling inside a symmetrical triangle near $114.4K. Price is trapped between a descending trendline and rising support. RSI ~52 shows indecision.

📊 Watch:

• Breakout above $114.94K → $116.9K / $118.8K targets

• Breakdown below $114K → $112K / $110K pic.twitter.com/YGcL1RnnbS