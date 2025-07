$100M+ ETH Buy Split Across 9 Multisigs! 🔐



A deep-pocketed whale or institution just made a bold move —



🔹 Spent 100.54M $USDT to buy 33,366 $ETH



🔹 Average price: $3,013 per ETH



🔹 Then distributed the #ETH into 9 multisig wallets, signaling serious strategic intent.



Two… pic.twitter.com/khScQP9rjV