1/ Visa ramps up stablecoin rails with $200M settled in Q2 2025; expands to @Ethereum, @Solana, @AVAX, @StellarOrg



Now supports $USDC, $PYUSD, $USDG and $EURC across the four networks. Additional stablecoin products launched in six countries, including Mexico and Argentina,… pic.twitter.com/uTurRq0rAp