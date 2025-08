We're 30 days in of @xStocksFi (TradFi stocks) being onchain, and Solana is COOKING with them



– Total Value is slowly climbing to $500M, up to ~$420M now

– The single most traded xStock is xTSLA, followed closely by xCOIN, then SPY500

– Borrowing on USDC using xSTOCKs as… pic.twitter.com/hni4Ybyqjx