Solana版Strategy单日暴涨9％ 年初至今股价翻了21倍

1/ Today, we announce that we've grown our holdings by 110,466 $SOL, bringing our total balance to 1,293,562 SOL (~$209M)! 🚀



At an average purchase price of $166.61, our SOL Per Share (SPS) has risen by +47% over the past 30 days to 0.0618 SOL. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/r6iGThuJPq