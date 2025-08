#Bitcoin faces rejection at $115.8K trendline and 50-EMA. Lower high forming, RSI turning down.

If BTC can't reclaim $116K, eyes on $112.2K and $110.7K.

No bullish reversal yet—short-term bears in control.#BTC #Crypto #BitcoinPrice #TechnicalAnalysis pic.twitter.com/c7ZUKEzTbt