[XRP 뉴스] 2.72달러 바닥 찍고 반등한 리플, 10달러까지 오를 가능성은

The highest-rated stablecoin on Bluechip has never changed. But today, RLUSD becomes the new #1 ranked stablecoin.



Bluechip is beginning coverage for RLUSD by @Ripple with an initial rating of A.



This reflects our view that RLUSD is one of the safest stablecoins available. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hkLgvRNjwj