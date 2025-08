이더리움에 4억달러 투자한 큰손 ··· 그 이유는?

Somebody is buying a TON of ETH.



In the past 3 days, this address has accumulated $300M of ETH from Galaxy Digital OTC.



It’s currently worth $274M, with this address down $26M or 8.7% so far.



Address: 0xdf0A67Ded855F8ea4baB6399690883243c0e2EF3 pic.twitter.com/pB9Foxm1wx