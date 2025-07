Nouvelle Panique BTC ? Une Baleine OG se réveille et prépare un x1 368 sur Kraken 

A Bitcoin OG transferred 343 $BTC($40.52M) out 18 hours ago after 12 years of dormancy, with 130.77 $BTC($15.45M) deposited to #Kraken.



This OG received 343 $BTC($29.6K at the time) 12 years ago, when the $BTC price was $86.



