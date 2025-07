🇭🇺 Hungary just turned crypto compliance into criminal law



➤ Up to 5 years for using unlicensed exchanges

➤ 8 years for operating them

➤ $146K+ transaction? May trigger prosecution

➤ No license → no business. No transition period



Revolut & Bitstamp have already exited.… pic.twitter.com/Aun6XGGhWX