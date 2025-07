Achats massifs de CryptoPunks : les NFT reviennent en force avec ethereum

CryptoPunks absolutely on fire this morning:



1) 809 ETH ($3,000,000 USD) Hoodie Punk sweep, raising trait floor to 200 ETH.



2) 250 ETH Hoodie + Clown Eyes Punk sale.



3) Six more sales, floor up to 51 ETH (the highest it’s been this year in ETH terms).



Dare I say: NFT szn? pic.twitter.com/Lr0vwOq50M