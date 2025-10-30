Your Ultimate Guide to Futurist Conference Side Events & Experiences

Date: November 5-6, 2025

Location: Greater Miami, Florida

Website: https://www.futuristconference.com/

Side Events: https://luma.com/futurist_conference

Schedule: https://www.futuristconference.com/schedule

The 8th Annual Blockchain Futurist Conference Week takes place November 5–6, 2025, at the stunning DAER Dayclub and Nightclub inside the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Touted as the largest Web3 event in the U.S. this fall, the conference brings together industry leaders to explore the future of Web3, crypto, AI, RWAs, DeFi, and beyond.

A hallmark of Futurist is its commitment to creating a fully immersive experience. The team loves hosting side events right onsite and nearby to keep the community connected while offering multiple stages, tracks, educational sessions, and endless networking opportunities.

The Florida edition will continue this tradition with a full week of activations, mixers, and experiences designed to connect attendees in unforgettable ways. You can register for all side events on the Futurist Conference Luma Page, and below is your ultimate guide to what’s happening throughout the week.



Optio Happy Hour

Wednesday November 5

Entice Nightclub at The Hard Rock

Register here: https://luma.com/Optio_HappyHour

​Join Optio and Parler for an evening of networking, refreshments, and conversation during the Blockchain Futurist Conference at the Hard Rock in Fort Lauderdale. This gathering is designed to bring together executives, innovators, and community members who are shaping the future of Web3.

VIP Rum Bar by Cayman Finance and Highvern

Wednesday November 5

DAER Dayclub at The Hard Rock (VIPs only)

Register here: https://luma.com/CaymanFinance_RumBar

Cayman Finance and Highvern invites VIP guests to unwind and connect in style in the VIP Cabana at Blockchain Futurist Conference. Step into a tropical escape with handcrafted rum cocktails, live steel drum music, and an atmosphere designed for meaningful networking among leaders in blockchain, fintech, and global finance.

Access is limited to VIP Blockchain Futurist Pass holders.

Eric Trump, Iggy Azalea, Tristan Thompson, Tom Bilyeu and 250+ Speakers

November 5 – 6, 2025

DAER Nightclub, Entice Nightclub

Look forward to keynotes, fireside chats, and panels featuring 250+ speakers across three stages over two action-packed days. Explore the future of DeFi, regulation, gaming, RWAs, AI, investing, and more. Headlining this year’s lineup are Eric Trump, Iggy Azalea, Tristan Thompson, and Tom Bilyeu — joined by hundreds of industry leaders shaping the next wave of innovation.

https://www.futuristconference.com/schedule

ETHWomen Florida

Wednesday November 5

9:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Entice Nightclub at The Hard Rock

Register here: https://luma.com/ETHWomen

The 4th Annual ETHWomen is a free, female-focused, and inclusive event happening in person on November 5-6, 2025! ​This event invites women to dive into the world of Web3 through an educational program featuring inspiring speakers, hands-on learning, and valuable networking opportunities. ​Open to all skill levels, ETHWomen creates a welcoming space for women to explore blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, AI, DeFi, and more.

Argentum AI Presents: AI Futurist Conference

November 6, 2025

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Argentum AI Stage at Entice

Register here: https://luma.com/AI_Futurist25



Join us at the AI Futurist Conference, an official segment of Blockchain Futurist Conference, on Thursday, November 6, 2025. This immersive program unites AI pioneers, Web3 innovators, and industry leaders for expert-led sessions and panels exploring how artificial intelligence and blockchain are transforming the future.

Book Signings at Futurist & ETHWomen

Wednesday November 6

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

DAER Rooftop at The Hard Rock

Register here: https://luma.com/BookSignings_2025



Meet the authors behind two of the most talked-about new releases in blockchain, startups, and finance at Blockchain Futurist Conference Florida 2025. Join Amanda Wick (The Catalysts) and Annelise Osborne (From Hoodies to Suits), for an intimate book signing and conversation on innovation, leadership, and the future of finance. Don’t miss your chance to meet the authors and take home signed copies of their books.

Crypto in Your Pocket: Tangem Wallet Interactive Session

Wednesday November 5

11:30 PM – 12:30 PM

DAER Rooftop at The Hard Rock

Register here: https://luma.com/Tangem_Workshop

​Tangem invites you to discover how their card based hardware wallet makes owning and managing digital assets secure, simple, and fast. In this interactive session, you’ll learn how to set up a wallet in minutes, safeguard your crypto without seed phrases, and explore the future of user-friendly self custody.

Facilitated Networking with AWIC

Wednesday November 5

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Entice Nightclub at The Hard Rock

Register here: https://luma.com/Networking_AWIC



Join the Association for Women in Crypto (AWIC) for a guided networking session presented by ETHWomen, an official segment of Blockchain Futurist Conference Florida 2025. Designed to foster meaningful connections among women and allies in Web3, this session features structured conversations and facilitated introductions to help participants share insights, build relationships, and explore opportunities across blockchain, crypto, and emerging technologies.

Web3 and Crypto Bootcamp for Beginners

Wednesday November 5

9:30 PM – 11:30 PM

Entice Nightclub at The Hard Rock

Register here: https://luma.com/Crypto_Bootcamp_2025



New to Crypto? 🚀 Join this free, hands-on bootcamp designed for beginners ready to confidently step into the world of blockchain and Web3. Learn how to set up your first wallet, send and receive funds safely, protect yourself from scams, and understand the basics of Web3, NFTs, and DeFi. No prior experience is required, just bring your curiosity and get ready to start your Web3 journey in a fun, supportive environment.

AftHER HOURS by Fem T3ch & CreateHER Fest



Wednesday November 6

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

DAER Rooftop at The Hard Rock

Register here: https://luma.com/AFTHER_HOURS_2025

Join Fem T3ch and CreateHER Fest for a unique meetup designed to connect and empower women in Web3 and emerging technology. Part of ETHWomen, an official segment of the Blockchain Futurist Conference Florida 2025, this is a curated experience designed for impact, premium networking, and meaningful conversations.

Guitar Hotel Light Show

Wednesday November 5-6

8:30 PM – 9:00 PM

DAER Rooftop at The Hard Rock

Register here: https://luma.com/GuitarLightShow



Experience the stunning Guitar Hotel Light Show at the iconic Hard Rock Guitar Hotel. This nightly display of lights, music, and special effects transforms the 450-foot guitar-shaped hotel into a must-see attraction. Enjoy it poolside with fellow crypto enthusiasts. Admission is free and open to the public. For the best view, visit the photo area at the southeast corner of the pool lagoon.

CryptoMondays Fort Lauderdale – Official Blockchain Futurist Conference Kickoff

Monday November 3

6:00 – 9:00 PM

LauderAle Brewery

Register here: https://luma.com/11kd2sjd?tk=BQObyw



​CryptoMondays isn’t just a meetup—it’s a global decentralized movement energizing Web3 and crypto communities through learning, networking, and inspiration. Join them at LauderAle Brewery on Monday, November 3, 2025, as we welcome attendees, innovators, and the global Web3 community before the main event at the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel.

RWA 2.0: Building the Infrastructure of Trust

Tuesday November 4

6:00 – 9:00 PM

W Fort Lauderdale

Register here: https://luma.com/11kd2sjd?tk=BQObyw

​As tokenization accelerates, Real-World Assets (RWAs) are becoming the cornerstone of the next financial revolution. ​Join leaders from Trusted Smart Chain, The People’s Reserve, Kinesis Money, DPI Capital, Dfns, and T7X as we explore the evolution of RWA infrastructure — from custody and compliance to liquidity and secondary markets. ​This intimate fireside discussion brings together founders, fund managers, and technologists building the trust layer for on-chain finance.

SheFi Miami Presents: Morning Social

Thursday November 6

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

DAER Rooftop

Register here: https://luma.com/pjuarasw

Start your morning surrounded by builders, founders, and investors at the DAER Rooftop for an intimate SheFi Morning Social. Enjoy coffee, juice, bagels, croissants, danish, pastries & fresh fruit, and start your day with authentic, high-value conversations in a relaxed, inspiring atmosphere. ​SheFi is the largest female and non binary community in crypto. They provide an 8-week MBA style course taught live online, worldwide female-led events and focused career acceleration in Web3.

The Hard Rock Guitar Hotel and Casino

To top it off, attendees can look forward to exploring the many bars, restaurants, and lounges spread throughout the resort. From casual hangouts to upscale dining spots, every corner offers a chance to unwind, connect, and continue the conversations beyond the conference floor. The entire venue will be buzzing with Futurist Conference badges and endless opportunities to network, collaborate, and make lasting connections.

For tickets and info about Blockchain Futurist Conference: www.futuristconference.com

To register for all side events: https://luma.com/futurist_conference