BTC $113,171.65 -2.75%
ETH $4,161.60 -4.60%
SOL $178.54 -2.80%
PEPE $0.000010 -3.99%
SHIB $0.000012 -3.79%
DOGE $0.21 -4.41%
XRP $2.92 -4.73%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.52
Cryptonews Press Releases

You No Longer Have To Worry About Ripple Price Fluctuations, Find Mining Launches New XRP Mining Contracts

Altcoins Market XRP
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.

This month, the price of XRP experienced significant fluctuations—at one point dropping from $3.34 to $3.10 due to over $1 billion in market liquidations, and then stabilizing as large-scale funds returned and the Ripple lawsuit concluded.

Although analysts believe that breaking key resistance could point directly to $3.90, price swings and macro news still worry investors. Many XRP holders have expressed that such volatility is very concerning. To ensure stable returns throughout the lifecycle of XRP holders’ assets, Find Mining has officially announced cloud mining contracts payable in XRP. Users only need to hold XRP and activate computing power; no further operations or equipment are required. The system automatically settles profits daily, allowing previously idle XRP to generate income every day.

Find Mining’s Unique Features


Multi-Currency Compatibility: Supports direct deposits and withdrawals of major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, BTC, DOGE, USDT, USDC, LTC, and BNB.

Zero Threshold: No mining hardware or complex setup required. New users receive a $15 mining bonus upon registration, allowing easy participation in mining.

Flexible Contract Options: Offers various terms and amounts to meet different budget and income requirements.

Completely Secure: Built-in wallet isolation, multiple encryption methods, and transparent settlements ensure the safety of your funds and account.

Daily Automatic Income: Earnings are automatically settled daily, with transparent details that users can check anytime in the backend.

How to Start Using Find Mining

Starting your cloud mining journey with Find Mining is very simple:

1.Register an Account Sign up on the Find Mining platform and instantly receive $15 worth of cloud computing power.

2.Choose a Mining Plan
Select a plan that suits your needs.(Click here for all contract options)

The platform offers flexible plans, starting from $100, covering both short-term and long-term mining, allowing users to choose freely according to their budget and goals.

3.Activate and Earn Daily
Once you successfully purchase a contract, the system will start running automatically, and daily earnings will be automatically credited to your account.

Market-Adaptive Mining

Find Mining’s AI does not mine blindly. It continuously monitors the prices and mining difficulty of more than ten major cryptocurrencies and can quickly allocate computing power to the most profitable coins. The company states that this intelligent strategy can increase efficiency by about 30% compared to mining with a fixed single coin. The platform also places special emphasis on sustainability—all mining facilities use renewable energy, which not only effectively reduces operating costs but also minimizes environmental impact.

Another major highlight of Find Mining is the predictability of its income. Whether Bitcoin reaches new highs or the broader market experiences fluctuations, earnings are distributed on a fixed schedule. For users who are tired of income fluctuating with the market, this stability is one of the platform’s most attractive features.

In short

Join Find Mining, and XRP along with other digital assets no longer need to be affected by price fluctuations, generating stable daily earnings automatically. Intelligent mining, flexible contracts, and renewable energy make your investment more efficient, safer, and more sustainable. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced investor, let your digital assets create earnings for you every day.

Price Analysis
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
2025-08-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
2025-08-19 11:26:16
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-08-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-12 18:10:52
,
by Alan Draper
Best Upcoming Crypto Coins in 2025
2025-08-18 12:14:06
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-18 12:44:08
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.92
4.73 %
XRP

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,021,803,615,351
-5.83
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
2025-08-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
2025-08-19 11:26:16
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-08-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-12 18:10:52
,
by Alan Draper
Best Upcoming Crypto Coins in 2025
2025-08-18 12:14:06
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-18 12:44:08
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Rotations Ignite: Cardano Depth, Tron Settlement Flows, Floki Buzz
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-08-19 18:42:50
Price Analysis
Bybit EU Staking, Coinbase Futures Lift Mantle ($MNT) – Can Bulls Clear $1.40?
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2025-08-19 17:48:56
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors