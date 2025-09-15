XRP Whales Dump 40 Million Tokens, While Retail Investors Turn to DOT Miners

In another turbulent day for the cryptocurrency market, XRP once again took center stage. Over the past 24 hours, whale wallets transferred and sold 40 million XRP, worth roughly $120 million.

Such large-scale selling activity typically triggers a sharp price drop. Surprisingly, XRP managed to hold the critical $3 support level, stabilizing at $3.04 at press time — its highest level since late August.

Analysts note that this price resilience reflects both long-term optimism for the XRP ETF and diverging strategies among market participants: whales continue offloading holdings, while retail investors and some institutional funds see current levels as an opportunity to buy.

Whale Selling and Regulatory Uncertainty

While XRP’s price resilience impressed many traders, overall market sentiment remains mixed. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently delayed its decision on the Franklin Templeton XRP ETF, prolonging regulatory uncertainty surrounding the asset.

Combined with growing whale sell-offs, the delay has fueled speculation among short-term traders, particularly as short positions between $3.3 and $3.6 surge across major platforms like Binance, Coinbase, and OKX.

Still, long-term investors argue that once ETFs receive approval, institutional demand for XRP could surge, and current volatility may present a strategic accumulation opportunity.

DOT Miners: Passive Income Amid Market Volatility

Against this backdrop, DOT Miners, a platform built on the Polkadot ecosystem, is gaining attention among retail investors. Unlike pure price speculation, DOT Miners combines cross-chain mining power integration with a DeFi-based revenue distribution mechanism, offering:

Daily Passive Income : Automated smart contracts settle earnings daily.



: Automated smart contracts settle earnings daily. Multi-Currency Support : Investors can use USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP,DOGE，USDC，SOL and other major cryptocurrencies.



: Investors can use USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP,DOGE，USDC，SOL and other major cryptocurrencies. Green Energy Mining : All mining facilities operate on 100% renewable energy, ensuring sustainability alongside profitability.



: All mining facilities operate on 100% renewable energy, ensuring sustainability alongside profitability. Security and Compliance: Third-party audits and strategic hardware partnerships provide safety and reliability.

For retail investors seeking stability in a volatile market, DOT Miners offers an attractive alternative to direct price exposure.

Registration and Rewards

Investors can start mining with DOT Miners in just a few simple steps:

Quick Sign-Up: New users receive $15 in free mining power upon registration — no initial deposit required.

Flexible Mining Plans: Contract durations range from 2 to 48 days, tailored to different budgets and risk appetites.

Referral Rewards: Invite friends to join and earn a 4.5% lifetime commission, automatically settled with instant withdrawals.

Conclusion

The XRP market is currently shaped by a combination of whale sell-offs, regulatory delays, and rising retail participation. The token’s ability to stay above the $3 support level despite selling pressure highlights the strength of bullish sentiment.

At the same time, platforms like DOT Miners are offering investors a new way to generate stable passive income, providing an alternative to traditional speculative trading.

As global regulatory clarity improves, the convergence of price growth and passive income opportunities could define the next phase of cryptocurrency investment. For more information, visit the official DOT Miners website.