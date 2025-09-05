XRP Treasury Partners With DOT Miners To Achieve Long-Term Strategic Goals

Amid the accelerating corporate transformation toward digitalization and decentralized finance, Vivopower International Plc and Doppler Finance announced the launch of a high-impact XRP treasury program, aiming to achieve the strategic goals of generating income, compounding growth, and digitizing corporate reserves through blockchain and reinvestment mechanisms.

Concurrently, DOT Miners, a leading global green cloud mining platform, announced it will provide AI-driven computing power allocation and a stable daily revenue model for the treasury program, helping corporate treasuries achieve long-term asset appreciation and automated passive income.

This collaboration between the three parties will bring new possibilities to corporate financial management: expanding from simple digital asset allocation to revenue management, a sustainable energy-driven computing power ecosystem, and a compliant and transparent blockchain infrastructure, jointly promoting the intelligence and diversification of corporate treasury strategies.

How Can You Create Long-Term Passive Income With DOT Miners?

With just a few simple steps, you can easily start earning stable daily returns without any complicated operations.

Register and claim your rewards instantly

Register in seconds, and new users will receive $15 in free hashrate. Experience real returns without any deposit.

DOT Miners offers a variety of income plans to meet different budgets and timeframes. Returns are automatically settled daily, and principal is returned upon contract expiration. Withdrawals and reinvestment are flexible and controllable.

Six Advantages of Choosing DOT Miners

Compliant Operations, Transparency, and Trustworthiness

Headquartered in the UK, we strictly adhere to financial regulations. Contract information is publicly available, ensuring fund security and transparency.

No Technical Requirements, No Equipment Required

No need to purchase mining machines or professional knowledge required; you can start mining immediately after registration.

Green Energy, Environmentally Friendly, and Efficient

All mining farms use 100% renewable energy, ensuring stable operation and low carbon emissions.

Multi-Currency Deposits

Mainstream cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, and SOL are all accepted, offering flexibility and convenience.

Technical Support from Industry Leaders

Strategic partnership with Bitmain ensures hardware and technical expertise, creating a safe and reliable mining ecosystem.

Top-tier security

Utilizing Cloudflare defense, EV SSL encryption, and multi-factor authentication, asset security is guaranteed throughout the entire process.

Invite friends and enjoy the benefits.

Invite new users to register and invest, and receive a lifetime 4.5% commission bonus. This bonus is available to an unlimited number of users, with instant commission payments, making it easy to build a “digital wealth network.”

About DOT Miners

DOT Miners is a leading global cloud mining service provider, specializing in Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure development. It currently serves 5 million users in over 100 countries. The platform consistently adheres to compliant operations and high-standard security measures, continuously innovating to create stable income opportunities for users and actively promoting the development of blockchain-based inclusive finance and the digital economy.

To learn more about DOT Miners, please visit:

Website: https://dotminers.com/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/DOTMiners