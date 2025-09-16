BTC $115,207.00 0.20%
Cryptonews Press Releases

XRP Set to Gain 10x in 80 Days as DOT Miners Offer Fresh Daily Opportunities

xrp mining
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
DOT Miners

Crypto Market Update: Over the past two weeks, whale wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million XRP have quietly accumulated approximately 340 million tokens, bringing their total holdings to 7.84 billion XRP. This consistent buying activity amid market volatility is seen by analysts as a classic setup for a major rebound. Meanwhile, institutional demand is also surging — CME’s XRP futures trading volume recently crossed the $1 billion mark, reinforcing growing professional interest in the asset.

Market experts believe that XRP’s expanding use in cross-border payments, improving regulatory landscape, and sustained whale accumulation are building the foundation for a potential breakout. If this trend continues, a 10x price increase within the next 80 days may no longer be out of reach.

Whale Activity and Retail Investor Opportunities

In traditional finance, large investors often operate behind closed doors. In crypto, however, all on-chain activity is transparent, allowing retail investors to monitor wallet movements in real-time. Historically, whale accumulation during periods of price weakness has signaled strong confidence in long-term appreciation.

As whales and institutions load up on XRP, retail investors are turning their attention to DOT Miners, a platform combining cross-chain computing power integration with a DeFi-based revenue distribution mechanism. DOT Miners enables users to earn passive income daily, without expensive mining rigs or complex technical requirements.

Key Advantages of DOT Miners

  1. Flexible Mining Contracts: Choose from short-term plans for quick returns or longer-term contracts for higher yields.
  2. Multi-Currency Payment Support: Participate using major cryptocurrencies like USDT-TRC20, BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, USDC, BNB, USDT-ERC20, BCH, DOGE, and SOL.
  3. Audited and Compliant: Fully audited by reputable security firms to ensure safety and transparency.
  4. Daily Payouts and Easy Withdrawals: Earnings settle automatically each day with flexible withdrawal options.
  5. Green Energy Powered: All mining farms run on 100% renewable energy, ensuring sustainability and efficiency.
  6. Referral Rewards: Invite friends and earn lifetime commission bonuses to multiply your passive income.

Market Structure and Future Outlook

Technical analysis shows XRP is holding key support levels, with rising trading volumes suggesting a new accumulation phase is underway. If macro conditions remain favorable and liquidity continues to flow into altcoins, XRP could be among the first major assets to break out.

Conclusion

With whales accumulating, institutions entering, and retail investors seeking stable returns, XRP and DOT Miners together offer a dual opportunity: explosive price appreciation potential and consistent daily passive income. If XRP delivers on the 10x growth forecast in the next 80 days, DOT Miners could become a key platform for investors to lock in steady earnings amid market volatility.

For more information, visit:

Website: https://dotminers.com/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/DOTMiners

