XRP Rose on Expectations of Interest Rate Cuts and Dogecoin ETF News, Making SAVVY MINING a New Option for Investors

Last updated: September 10, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

XRP surged 3.8% on Monday, outperforming Bitcoin (+1.1%) and Ethereum (+0.3%).

Behind the rise, on the one hand, investors are betting that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month, and on the other hand, news that the SEC may approve the Dogecoin ETF has further boosted XRP’s trend.

Expectations of rate cuts often signal a looser liquidity environment, which is positive for cryptocurrencies, including XRP. However, analysts warned that if the US economy continues to slow down, it may also bring valuation pressure.

Against this uncertain backdrop, in addition to chasing price fluctuations, more and more investors are turning to compliant cloud mining platforms like SAVVY MINING. Registered with the UK FCA, this platform supports automated mining of major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETC, LTC, and DOGE. Profits are settled daily, and it uses 100% green energy, helping users earn a steady passive income amidst market fluctuations.

Interest rate cuts and ETF expectations have boosted XRP, but if you’re looking to lock in stable returns amidst volatility, SAVVY MINING is a worthwhile option.

How to Earn XRP with SAVVY MINING

Visit the SAVVY MINING website and register. This registration will give you access to all our services and products. Learn how cloud mining works. With no investment required, use your $15 bonus to purchase a contract and earn $0.60 per day. Choose from one of our professionally drafted contracts or create your own using our calculator. Start profiting within 24 hours of purchasing your contract. Click here to learn more about mining contracts. After contract activation, profits are automatically settled within 24 hours, and principal is automatically returned upon contract maturity. You can freely choose to withdraw or reinvest.

SAVVY MINING’s Unique Advantages

Compliance: Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring legal compliance.

Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring legal compliance. Green Energy: Powered by 100% renewable energy, it’s low-carbon and environmentally friendly.

Powered by 100% renewable energy, it’s low-carbon and environmentally friendly. Fund Security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide bank-grade security.

SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide bank-grade security. No Barriers to Entry: No equipment or technical skills are required, making it easy for even beginners to get started.

No equipment or technical skills are required, making it easy for even beginners to get started. Super-Fast Customer Service: 24/7 online support with an average response time of 1-3 minutes.

24/7 online support with an average response time of 1-3 minutes. Supports Multiple Currencies: Deposits and withdrawals of major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, BNB, BCH, USDC, and USDT.

Deposits and withdrawals of major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, BNB, BCH, USDC, and USDT. Referral Rewards: The affiliate program offers rewards of up to $100,000 USD and a permanent referral commission of 3% + 1.5%.

About SAVVY MINING

SAVVY MINING is a globally renowned cloud mining service provider specializing in Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure upgrades. We provide compliant and secure services to over 8 million users in over 80 countries.

With the support of Bitmain, we are also committed to promoting global financial education and inclusion, enabling people around the world to share in the opportunities of the digital economy.

In Summary: Security and Sustainability Embrace the Future

In the cloud mining industry, security and trust are paramount. SAVVY MINING always puts its users first, ensuring the security of funds and data, full transparency in its operations, and strict adherence to compliance standards, providing investors with a strong foundation of protection and peace of mind.

Furthermore, our mining farms in multiple countries utilize 100% renewable energy to ensure true carbon neutrality. This model not only reduces environmental impact but also provides investors with sustainable, long-term returns. At SAVVY MINING, you gain not only wealth growth but also the right to participate in a green future.

To learn more, please visit https://savvymining.com/ or download the app.