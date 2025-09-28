XRP Returns to $3.40 All-Time High as DOT Miners Launches Multi-Coin Mining Options in Response to Market Surge

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 28, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

As XRP surges back to its 2018 all-time high of $3.40 and briefly surpasses a $200 billion market cap within 24 hours, investor sentiment across the crypto market has reignited. This breakout move not only lifted XRP’s dominance but also sparked a wave of gains across other leading altcoins such as ETH, SOL, and DOGE — signaling that “altcoin season” may be well underway.

In response to the bullish momentum, cloud mining platform DOT Miners has officially upgraded its hashpower allocation model, opening high-yield mining channels for trending assets including XRP, DOGE, and SOL. The platform now enables users to engage in flexible, multi-coin smart mining contracts — allowing them to earn passive income aligned with market cycles while minimizing single-asset exposure. This initiative offers holders a powerful new option to “profit while holding.”

How to Earn Passive Income with DOT Miners?

It only takes three steps to easily start mining:

Register an account: Register now and enjoy $15 mining rewards without any threshold. Choose a contract: The platform offers a variety of mining contracts to suit different budgets and return requirements. Enjoy the benefits: Automatically settle benefits every 24 hours, check details at any time, return principal when the contract expires, and get stable returns without any operation.

Why Choose DOT Miners?

Global compliance operation: The platform is registered in the UK, complies with financial regulatory laws and regulations, all processes are transparent and open, and support audits.

Zero threshold to get started: You can easily start without a mining machine or technical knowledge, and you can start the contract with just a few clicks.

Green energy support: The data centers are located in Northern Europe and Africa, using 100% renewable energy, which is environmentally friendly and stable.

Multi-currency payment: Supports mainstream cryptocurrencies such as USDC, USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, LTC, XRP, SOL, etc., with flexible and convenient recharge.

USDC, USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, LTC, XRP, SOL, etc., with flexible and convenient recharge. Endorsed by large enterprises: Mining giant “Bitmain” has made strategic investments, and the platform is strong and has steady development.

Advanced security: Cloudflare protection, EV SSL encryption, and multi-factor authentication are used to protect your assets in all aspects.

Referral reward program: Invite friends to register and purchase contracts to get a permanent rebate of 4.5% of their investment amount. The more referrals, the more you earn.

About DOT Miners

DOT Miners is a technology investment company headquartered in the UK, focusing on Bitcoin cloud mining services. The platform has provided services to users in more than 100 countries around the world, and is committed to promoting the popularization of blockchain infrastructure through technological and financial innovation.

We are also actively involved in public welfare, supporting global financial education and digital inclusion projects, and helping more people understand and access the crypto world.

Learn more: www.dotminers.com