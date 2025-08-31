BTC $108,628.53 -0.02%
ETH $4,453.17 1.42%
SOL $203.73 0.52%
PEPE $0.0000099 -0.53%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.10%
DOGE $0.21 0.63%
XRP $2.82 0.42%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.14
Cryptonews Press Releases

XRP Price Volatility Leads Investors To IOTA Miner Cloud Mining

xrp mining
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
iota miner

The cryptocurrency market briefly rebounded after the Federal Reserve signaled a potential interest rate cut. As Bitcoin strengthened, XRP’s price briefly reached $3.06, but quickly retreated to $3.01, representing a 24-hour fluctuation of over 6%. This dramatic volatility reflects the uncertainty surrounding XRP’s short-term outlook in an institutionally dominated environment.

Regulatory Developments and Market Expectations

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has again postponed its approval of an XRP ETF, with a decision expected in October. This development has created further uncertainty in the market. Meanwhile, some ratings agencies have noted that XRP still has room for improvement in decentralization and security, increasing investor caution.

IOTA Miner Cloud Mining: A Passive Income Channel in a Volatile Market

Amidst high market volatility, many investors are beginning to focus on ways to generate more stable cash flow from their assets. IOTA Miner Cloud Mining is considered an alternative.

Users do not need to purchase mining machines or incur electricity costs; they simply allocate computing power through contracts.

Revenue is settled daily, partially hedging the risk of price fluctuations.

Some platforms allow direct participation using XRP, enabling holdings to generate consistent returns during volatile markets.

IOTA Miner Platform Highlights: A Stable Return Option in Cloud Mining

Amidst increasing volatility in the crypto market, investor demand for tools that provide stable cash flow continues to grow. As a global cloud mining platform, IOTA Miner has recently garnered market attention. Its key advantages are as follows:

  • Zero-barrier entry: No need to purchase mining equipment or master complex technical skills, allowing novice investors to quickly get started.
  • Multi-asset support: Covering major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and SOL, catering to diverse risk appetites.
  • Daily income model: The platform automatically settles income daily, making it easier for holders to earn consistent returns.
  • Compliance and security: Equipped with McAfee® and Cloudflare® security, IOTA Miner offers transparent operations and has over 9 million users worldwide.
  • Green computing power: Leveraging global mining farms and renewable energy, IOTA Miner reduces costs while also reducing carbon emissions.
  • Flexible incentives: New users receive signup bonuses, and referral programs offer additional income.

IOTA Miner Registration Process

Users can create an account in just a few minutes and receive a $15 new user bonus to experience the platform’s revenue model.

  • Link Your Wallet and Assets

Choose a major cryptocurrency like BTC, ETH, or XRP based on your investment preferences. Once you link your wallet, you can activate the cloud mining contract.

  • Start Mining Plan

Once you’ve selected a suitable contract plan, the platform will automatically allocate computing power and settle profits daily.

  • Earn Daily Profits

Once you purchase a contract, your earnings are automatically credited the next day. When your balance hits $100, withdraw to your crypto wallet or reinvest to maximize your returns.

  • Limited-Time Referral Bonus

Invite a friend to purchase a $480 contract and receive a 3.5% commission (approximately $16.80) + a $20 limited-time bonus, for a total profit of $36.80. Bonuses are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Summary

In the short term, XRP remains under technical pressure. $2.95 is a key support level, with resistance above in the $3.06–3.10 range. Unless it breaks through, the trend remains weak. Against this backdrop, cloud mining is becoming an increasingly attractive alternative for some investors, alongside traditional holding and trading strategies, to generate stable cash flow.

IOTA Miner is open to users worldwide, making cloud mining accessible to both novice and experienced investors.

Official Website: https://iotaminer.com/

Contact: [email protected]

Download the app: https://iotaminer.com/xml/index.html#/app

Ethereum News
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buys $15.6M BMNR – Bet on Tom Lee’s ETH Treasury?
2025-08-28 18:21:05
,
by Hassan Shittu
Altcoin News
Raoul Pal Sees XRP Poised For Strong Uptrend As ‘Full Porting’ Begins
2025-08-29 07:18:36
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Officially Launched, Gemini Supports Findmining XRP Contracts
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-31 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,985,376,998,685
-4.44
Trending Crypto
Ethereum News
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buys $15.6M BMNR – Bet on Tom Lee’s ETH Treasury?
2025-08-28 18:21:05
,
by Hassan Shittu
Altcoin News
Raoul Pal Sees XRP Poised For Strong Uptrend As ‘Full Porting’ Begins
2025-08-29 07:18:36
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Officially Launched, Gemini Supports Findmining XRP Contracts
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-31 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Siton Mining Launches New XRP Cloud Mining Application, XRP Powers BTC Mining Machines
2025-08-31 11:45:00
Press Releases
XRP’s Market Cap Surpasses BlackRock: SAVVY MINING Opens a New Channel for XRP Holders
2025-08-31 11:30:00
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors