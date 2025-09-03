XRP Price Prediction: Target $10 Amid ETF Approval and Rate Cut Warnings, FindMining Officially Launches XRP-Based Mobile App

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 3, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Driven by the dual positive factors of the expected approval of a US spot ETF and the Federal Reserve’s potential start of a rate cut cycle, several mainstream analysis institutions, including Bloomberg, have raised the probability of XRP spot ETF approval this year to 85%. This is expected to attract a large amount of institutional funds and may become a major catalyst for price increases.

This means that the XRP price is brewing a new round of breakthroughs, and the “psychological barrier” of $10 is beginning to be widely regarded as the next important target.

FindMining today officially launched the world’s first mobile mining app based on XRP, allowing users to remotely participate in the mining of mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum through their mobile phones without any additional equipment or technical barriers. They don’t have to purchase mining machines or master professional skills. This ushers in a new era of the digital economy with universal participation.

The application uses AI-optimized cloud computing technology combined with a global green data center network to achieve an organic integration of high-efficiency mining and low-energy operation.

Features of XRP Mobile Mining App:

Leverages McAfee and Cloudflare’s full-chain security, SSL/TLS-encrypted transmission, and real-time system monitoring to protect user funds.

Regulated in multiple countries and regions, operating within a legal and compliant framework.

The platform is regulated by multiple regulators, including the UK Financial Conduct Authority, and complies with the laws and regulations of various countries. Its design and operations have undergone rigorous international security and compliance audits, aligning with the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework. Industry experts believe this not only significantly enhances the security of users’ digital assets but also sets a new benchmark for industry compliance.

Transparent, secure, and clear automatic settlement mechanism.

Users simply purchase a mining contract and, without any additional steps, can view their contract earnings and operational status in real time on the dashboard. 24/7 technical support and real-time system monitoring are provided to mitigate the impact of operational risks on user returns and ensure stable returns.

Global user participation and timely online customer service response.

24/7 multilingual support ensures timely assistance.

Multi-currency settlement, one-click reinvestment

In addition to USD-denominated, we also support automatic daily conversion of earnings into mainstream tokens such as XRP, USDT, and USDC based on user preferences. This allows for one-click reinvestment, allowing you to earn returns through compound interest.

How To Get Started (In Just 4 Steps)

1. Download the official app (available for Android and iOS) and register an account to receive a $15 sign-up bonus.

2. Open the app, select your preferred cryptocurrency (e.g., Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, etc.) and contract term, top up, and activate. We offer solutions to suit every budget, requiring no hardware investment or technical background.

3. View your earnings and withdraw funds. Click the “Start Mining” button, and the app will automatically dispatch computing power from FindMining’s global data centers. No configuration is required, and mining occurs in real time.

4. View your earnings and withdraw them at any time. Mining earnings are automatically settled daily. You can view your account balance and progress on the app’s real-time dashboard at any time and securely withdraw earnings to your wallet.

The FindMining platform features a simple, easy-to-use interface, a secure wallet system, and intelligent computing power scheduling capabilities, allowing users worldwide to seamlessly participate in digital currency mining and enjoy a brand-new mining experience with automated participation and passive income.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: Are there any additional fees or electricity costs?

A: No. The computing power runs in the cloud and does not consume a mobile power source. It also uses green energy such as wind and solar power, eliminating the high cost of traditional electricity. Therefore, there are no additional fees or electricity costs.

Q2: What payment settlement currencies are supported?

A: We support 12 major tokens, including XRP, USDT, USDC, BTC, DOGE, and SOL.

Q3: Do I need to pay taxes?

You do not need to pay any taxes. FindMining’s tax department handles all tax matters. We always comply with the laws and regulations of each country and region. If you invest in FindMining and the relevant authorities require you to provide tax documents, FindMining will provide them to you.

About FindMining

FindMining, a company regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, was founded in 2018 and serves 9.4 million users worldwide. The company operates 135 professional mining farms in 175 countries and regions. It emphasizes sustainable and environmentally friendly mining practices, utilizing renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions.

In Short

FindMining’s XRP mobile mining app offers unprecedented convenience and a user experience worldwide through its core advantages of compliance, security, low barriers to entry, and high performance.

As regulatory policies become increasingly clear, demand for compliant digital assets continues to grow. XRP’s key role in cross-border payments and the potential for future ETFs not only demonstrates the platform’s cutting-edge technological capabilities but also provides users with a more transparent and reliable path to value growth.

FindMining is leading digital currency mining towards a new era of democratization and long-term sustainability. If you’re looking for a secure, low-risk, and zero-entry XRP mobile mining tool, register an account now to begin your journey to stable passive income.

Official Website: https://findmining.com

Official App: https://findmining.com/xml/index.html#/app