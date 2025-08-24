XRP Price Prediction Is $4, Holders Are Flocking to GMO Miner

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

On July 18, XRP broke through $3.65, shattering its 2018 all-time high of $3.40. After a pullback to $3.20, it rebounded 7%. Technicals remain strong, with the RSI above 50 and support at $3, indicating a dominant buying trend and a potential rise to $4 in the short term.

However, savvy investors don’t just wait for prices to rise; they also turn their assets into daily cash flow. With GMO Miner, XRP holders can directly launch cloud mining contracts and earn daily XRP returns, unaffected by market fluctuations.

No hardware or maintenance required, with daily returns settled and cash available for withdrawal or reinvestment at any time.

Now is the perfect time to capitalize on XRP’s price momentum and earn passive income by joining GMO Miner.

Why Should XRP Investors Choose GMO Miner

Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate the ETF market, and XRP is catching up. For many investors, ETF returns alone no longer meet their expectations for stable returns. Therefore, they are turning to legal and compliant intelligent cloud mining platforms like GMO Miner.

GMO Miner’s AI-powered computing management system allows you to earn cryptocurrency daily without having to purchase expensive equipment or incur maintenance risks. The platform combines renewable energy with cold storage to provide returns and asset security.

How to Get Started with GMO Miner

1: Visit GMO Miner and create your account – receive a $15 bonus.

2: Securely connect your digital wallet.

3: Select a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe. Find contracts on the GMO Miner platform website.

4: Start mining – your profits will be paid out daily.

5: Referral Bonus: Benefit from the affiliate program (3% + 1.5%), referral commissions, and bonuses of up to $21,000.

After purchasing a contract, your returns are automatically credited to your account every 24 hours. Upon contract expiration, your principal will be fully returned. You can withdraw or reinvest at any time to enjoy compounding returns.

“We believe the value of crypto assets should transcend price fluctuations. Our goal is to encourage more people to participate and make it easy for them to earn stable daily returns without relying on speculation,” said GAIGER Samuel Joseph, Marketing Director of GMO Miner.

Security and Sustainability

In the world of mining, trust and security are paramount. GMO Miner understands this and prioritizes user safety. Committed to transparency and legal compliance, GMO Miner works to protect your investment.

All mining farm energy is supplied by renewable energy, making cloud mining carbon neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment, allowing every investor to enjoy opportunities and benefits.

Looking Ahead

With the continued strength of XRP prices, GMO Miner will provide investors with a path to achieve both stable returns and asset appreciation. In the future, cloud mining is likely to gain further popularity and become a common choice for crypto investors. The in-depth integration of AI-powered computing power management and renewable energy will not only improve mining efficiency but also achieve long-term sustainability.

Furthermore, the maturing market and increasingly stringent regulatory compliance will further strengthen investor confidence.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced user, GMO Miner welcomes everyone from around the world.

For more information, please visit GMO Miner’s official website: https://www.gmominer.com

Or contact us via email: [email protected]