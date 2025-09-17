BTC $116,311.26 1.12%
Cryptonews Press Releases

XRP Price Prediction: Fed’s Rate Cutting Frenzy Targets $10, Find Mining Launches Zero-Threshold New Energy XRP Mobile Mining App

xrp mining
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
Find Mining

Amidst global financial market turmoil, cryptocurrencies have once again become a focus of investor attention. Recently, with the Federal Reserve entering a cycle of interest rate cuts and expectations of significantly increased market liquidity, XRP’s price movements have once again sparked heated discussion in the crypto market. Many analysts believe that this round of monetary easing is expected to inject strong momentum into the digital asset market. Chainalysis analysts predict that XRP has the potential to reach the $10 mark.

As a token with broad application prospects in cross-border payments and financial settlements, XRP may soon hit the $10 mark under the stimulus of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut.

Today, Find Mining announced the launch of an XRP mobile mining app that incorporates new energy concepts, further enriching the ways users can participate in the XRP ecosystem. This app, focusing on “green mining,” utilizes efficient energy-saving algorithms and renewable energy technologies, lowering the barrier to entry for users while aligning with global trends toward carbon neutrality and sustainable development.

Find Mining CEO Aydin ​​Ibrahim said: “We always prioritize user fund security and continuously enhance the value of our platform through compliance and innovation. The New Energy XRP mobile mining app not only achieves a balance between environmentally friendly and low-carbon development and high returns, but also makes mining accessible to ordinary users. This is our best interpretation of the sustainable development of the blockchain and a responsible commitment to our global users.”

Features of This App Include

  • Low Barrier to Entry and High Security

Users simply register and purchase a mining contract to participate. The system utilizes Cloudflare and McAfee full-chain security, and SSL/TLS encryption provides fund security.

  • Compliance and Regulatory Assurance

The platform is regulated by jurisdictions such as the UK and the EU and adheres to compliance models such as MiCA, making it a recognized industry practice for compliant mining.

  • Automatic Settlement and Reinvestment

Cloud computing revenue is automatically settled daily. Users can withdraw their earnings in mainstream tokens such as XRP, USDT, and USDC, and can enable compounding with a single click.

  • Global Support and Customer Service

Multilingual support and 24/7 customer service are available to reach our global user base.

  • Green and Sustainable Development

Our data center primarily utilizes wind and solar power, achieving a balance between high performance and low energy consumption. We also utilize new energy technologies to significantly reduce traditional mining electricity costs, helping users maximize their returns.

Usage Process (4 Steps)

  1. Download the official app and register to receive a $15 signup bonus.
  2. Select the mining currency and contract, top up, and activate to start mining.
  3. The app automatically allocates computing power across global data centers, generating revenue in real time.
  4. Revenue is settled daily and can be withdrawn to your personal wallet at any time.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Are there any additional fees?

No additional electricity or other costs. Cloud computing runs in green data centers and doesn’t drain your phone’s battery.

  • What settlement currencies are supported?

We support 12 major tokens, including XRP, BTC, USDT, USDC, DOGE, SOL, and more.

  • Are there any taxes to pay?

FindMining will handle all tax matters according to local laws, and users do not need to submit any additional returns.

About Find Mining

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, FindMining is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Its operations span 175 countries and regions, with over 135 data centers serving over 9.4 million users. The company prioritizes compliance and environmental protection, advocating for sustainable, renewable energy mining models.

Summary

XRP may play an even more important role in the future market. The Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts have opened up new possibilities for the cryptocurrency market, while Find Mining’s XRP New Energy Mining app has also injected new vitality into the XRP ecosystem. With these multiple positive factors, it may only be a matter of time before XRP breaks through the $10 mark.

If you want to earn stable passive income through the low-risk, transparent, and secure XRP New Energy Mining APP, then please start by registering an account.

Official website: https://findmining.com

Official app download: https://findmining.com/xml/index.html#/app

