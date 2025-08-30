BTC $108,893.92 0.23%
ETH $4,376.12 0.92%
SOL $200.75 -1.71%
PEPE $0.0000098 2.55%
SHIB $0.000012 2.80%
DOGE $0.21 1.42%
XRP $2.81 -1.00%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.19
Cryptonews Press Releases

XRP Price Prediction: Fed Rate Cut Warning May Help XRP Break $10, FindMining Releases First XRP-Based Mobile App

xrp mining
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
findmining

XRP has recently been fluctuating around $3. Analysts point out that if the Federal Reserve begins a cycle of interest rate cuts, global liquidity will improve, potentially leading to a resurgence of capital in crypto assets. With widespread adoption in cross-border payments and continued investment from financial institutions, it’s not impossible for XRP’s price to reach a new all-time high.

At the same time, FindMining announced the launch of the world’s first mobile mining app based on XRP. This app allows users to remotely participate in cloud mining of major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum using only their mobile phone, without the need for mining machines or specialized knowledge.

Application Core Advantages

  1. Low threshold and high security
    • Users only need to register and purchase a mining contract to participate in mining immediately.
    • The system uses Cloudflare and McAfee full-chain security protection and ensures the security of funds through SSL/TLS-encrypted transmission.
  2. Compliance operations and regulatory assurance
    • The FindMining platform is regulated in multiple jurisdictions, including the UK and the EU.
    • Its compliance model complies with frameworks such as MiCA and is regarded by the industry as a typical case of compliant mining.
  3. Automatic settlement and reinvestment mechanism
    • Cloud computing power income is automatically settled daily.
    • Users can choose to receive income in mainstream tokens such as XRP, USDT, and USDC, and can start compound interest investment with one click.
  4. Global support and customer service
    • Provide multi-language support and 24-hour customer service response, covering a global user base.
  5. Green and sustainable development
    • The data center mainly uses green energy, such as wind energy and solar energy, to achieve a balance between high performance and low energy consumption.

Usage Process (4 Steps)

  • Download the official app and register to receive a $15 signup bonus.
  • Select the mining currency and contract, deposit, and activate to start.
  • The application will automatically allocate computing power across global data centers and generate revenue in real time.
  • The income is settled daily, and users can withdraw it to their personal wallet at any time.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Are there any additional fees?

No additional electricity or other fees. Cloud computing runs in green data centers and does not consume your phone’s battery.

  • What settlement currencies are supported?

We support 12 major tokens, including XRP, BTC, USDT, USDC, DOGE, SOL, and more.

  • Are there any taxes to pay?

FindMining will handle all tax matters in accordance with local laws, and users do not need to file any additional returns.

About FindMining

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, FindMining is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Its operations span 175 countries and regions, spanning over 135 data centers and serving over 9.4 million users. The company emphasizes compliance and environmental protection, advocating for a sustainable mining model.

Summarize

FindMining’s XRP mobile mining app sets a new industry standard in compliance, security, and convenience. With regulatory oversight and XRP’s strategic importance in payments and potential ETFs, FindMining is attracting more investors to low-barrier-to-access mining and driving the crypto industry towards a new stage of adoption and compliance.

Register an account if you’re interested in earning daily passive income with a lower-risk, no-entry XRP mobile mining app.

Official website: https://findmining.com

Download the app: https://findmining.com/xml/index.html#/app

Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cronos by the End of 2025
2025-08-28 18:35:05
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Altcoin News
Raoul Pal Sees XRP Poised For Strong Uptrend As ‘Full Porting’ Begins
2025-08-29 07:18:36
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Bitcoin News
BlackRock Offloads Millions in BTC After Weekly Buys – Market ‘Manipulation’ or Routine Rebalance?
2025-08-29 20:28:21
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-30 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$108,894
0.23 %
Bitcoin
Ethereum
ETH
$4,376
0.92 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,974,222,704,542
-5.65
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cronos by the End of 2025
2025-08-28 18:35:05
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Altcoin News
Raoul Pal Sees XRP Poised For Strong Uptrend As ‘Full Porting’ Begins
2025-08-29 07:18:36
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Bitcoin News
BlackRock Offloads Millions in BTC After Weekly Buys – Market ‘Manipulation’ or Routine Rebalance?
2025-08-29 20:28:21
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-30 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
BlackRock Buys the Dip: 413 BTC and 73,864 ETH Snapped Up — Is Accumulation Back?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-08-27 12:41:23
Bitcoin News
BlackRock Pours Over $1B into Bitcoin & Ethereum ETFs During Dip — What Do They Know?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-08-15 14:44:23
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors