XRP Price Prediction: Expectations of a Fed Rate Cut Could Push Ripple’s Price Up by $10. Insiders Recommend Findmining’s XRP Contracts

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 1, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

The market generally expects the Federal Reserve to gradually initiate a monetary easing cycle to address economic growth pressures. Against this backdrop, liquidity will accelerate its return to high-risk markets like stocks and cryptocurrencies. Analysts believe that if the interest rate cut is officially implemented in September, XRP is expected to see a new wave of capital inflows.

Some institutions predict that as market sentiment continues to heat up and Ripple settles its legal dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the price of XRP is expected to break through $5 in the medium and long term and hit the $10 mark in the next bull market cycle.

As market confidence returns, leading cloud mining platform FindMining has announced the launch of the world’s first high-yield XRP contract service. Users don’t need expensive mining equipment or specialized technical knowledge to use it. Simply hold XRP and activate the contract on your mobile device to remotely participate in the mining of major cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH, earning a stable daily income.

A senior analyst at Coinbase pointed out that, as the Federal Reserve may start an easing cycle, risk capital will flow back into the crypto market, and XRP, with its cross-border payment advantages and compliance progress, is expected to become a key investment target. At the same time, compliant cloud computing platforms like FindMining provide investors with new options that combine stable returns and growth, giving them stronger asset allocation advantages in the upcoming bull market cycle.

Compared with Traditional Mining Models, Findmining’s Solution Has the Following Advantages:

Low Entry Point: No hardware costs are required; you can start mining with just a mobile phone.

Stable Returns: The platform automatically settles computing power profits daily, and users can view and withdraw funds in real time.

Compliance and Transparency: FindMining is regulated by regulators in multiple countries and regions, including the UK Financial Conduct Authority, and complies with the EU MiCA framework.

Environmentally Friendly: All computing power is run in renewable energy data centers, primarily powered by wind and solar power, achieving carbon neutrality.

FindMining also offers multi-currency settlement and one-click reinvestment. Users can not only choose to convert their daily profits into XRP, USDT, or USDC, but also multiply their profits through compound interest, creating a continuous cash flow.

How to Get Started (In Just 4 Steps)

Download the official app (available for Android and iOS) and register an account to receive a $15 signup bonus. Open the app, select your preferred cryptocurrency (e.g., BTC, ETH, XRP, etc.) and contract term, deposit, and activate. We offer solutions to suit every budget, with no hardware investment or technical background required. View your earnings and withdraw your funds. Click the “Start Mining” button, and the app will automatically dispatch computing power from FindMining’s global data centers. No configuration required, mining occurs in real time. View your earnings and withdraw them at any time.

Professional Institutions’ Views: Stable Returns May Become the Mainstream Trend

Several cryptocurrency research institutions have noted that as the cryptocurrency market matures, investor structure is gradually shifting from short-term speculation to long-term, stable investment. Within this trend, mining contracts that offer stable cash flow and risk hedging may become a new investment hotspot.

A researcher at CryptoMetrics stated, “Investors in mainstream cryptocurrencies like XRP generally value security and stable value growth. Amidst increasing market volatility, they are open to compliant products like FindMining that offer stable returns.”

About FindMining

FindMining, a company regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, was founded in 2018 and serves 9.4 million users worldwide. The company operates 135 professional mining farms in 175 countries and regions. The company emphasizes sustainable and environmentally friendly mining practices, utilizing renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Are there any additional fees or electricity charges?

A: No. The computing power runs in the cloud and does not consume a mobile power source. It also uses green energy such as wind and solar power, eliminating the high cost of traditional electricity. Therefore, there are no additional fees or electricity charges.

Q2: What payment settlement currencies are supported?

A: We support 12 major tokens, including XRP, USDT, USDC, BTC, DOGE, and SOL.

Q3: Do I need to pay taxes?

You do not need to pay any taxes. FindMining’s tax department handles all tax matters. We always comply with the laws and regulations of each country and region. If you invest in FindMining and the relevant authorities require you to provide tax documents, FindMining will provide them to you.

Summary

Double Positive Factors Push XRP into a New Cycle

Expectations of the Federal Reserve easing, coupled with XRP’s regulatory compliance, have fueled market expectations for its future performance. FindMining’s innovative mining contracts not only provide new application scenarios for XRP users but also further enhance its status as a “savings digital asset.”

If you’re interested, register an account to remotely start mining with your Bitcoin miner and generate income with XRP contracts.

Official Website: https://findmining.com

Official App: https://findmining.com/xml/index.html#/app