Press Releases

XRP Price Prediction: $10. DOT Miners Offer XRP Mining Services to Maximize Asset Utilization

xrp mining
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
dot miners

After Federal Reserve Chairman Powell confirmed that a September rate cut remains on the table, the crypto market experienced a brief rebound, with Bitcoin surging and XRP surging 3%, briefly hitting resistance at $2.92. However, in an institutionally dominated market, XRP remained volatile, with the price dropping to around $2.80 within 24 hours, placing pressure on the short-term outlook.

On-Chain and Capital Flows: New Opportunities Amidst Volatility

On-chain data shows that the XRP market experienced significant liquidation pressure, with major exchanges collectively selling approximately 470 million XRP, causing the price to plummet within six trading hours. Meanwhile, settlement volume surged to 844 million XRP on August 18, a new yearly high, demonstrating that despite price pressure, actual network usage continues to expand.

On the regulatory front, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its ruling on the XRP ETF application, with the decision expected in October, further increasing market uncertainty. A recent report from a security rating agency indicates that XRP’s robustness ranks low among several public chains, exacerbating concerns among some institutional investors.

Why Is DOT Miners Attracting Attention?

For many XRP holders, price volatility increases the risk of short-term trading. In contrast, the automated XRP mining service offered by DOT Miners offers a stable alternative:

It offers daily returns, with funds secured by cold storage and SSL encryption.

Register and receive $15. Participation is zero-cost; no mining equipment or technical expertise is required; simply activate your computing power.

Automatic 24-hour settlement transforms your XRP holdings from a dormant asset into a source of cash flow.

Popular Mining Contract Details

Technical Analysis and Strategies

In the short term, XRP faces key support at $2.80, with resistance in the $2.92–$3.00 range. Bearish risks remain unless the price reclaims $3.00. A break below $2.80 could lead to further declines to $2.75 or even $2.63.

For medium- to long-term investors, regulatory clarity and institutional adoption remain positive signals. However, during periods of heightened volatility, securing a stable cash flow through DOT Miners cloud mining is undoubtedly a superior way to mitigate risk and maximize asset utilization.

Visit the DOT Miners website or download the official APP now to start automated XRP mining and earn returns.

