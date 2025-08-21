XRP Launches New Value-Added Model: XRP Mining Officially Enters the U.S. Market
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
For years, XRP’s inability to be directly mined has been a key frustration for investors. While XRP has achieved major success in cross-border payments and institutional adoption, holders have lacked a way to generate steady returns without trading or waiting for market price swings.
Now, Topnotch Crypto is changing that landscape.
The leading blockchain cloud mining platform has officially opened its cloud mining services to U.S. users, adding support for XRP as a deposit and contract settlement asset. This allows XRP holders—just like Bitcoin holders—to put their assets into a daily, trackable income stream.
Mine with XRP: No Hardware, No Waiting
Through Topnotch Crypto, U.S. users can now use XRP to directly purchase Bitcoin mining contracts. No mining rigs, no electricity costs—the platform automatically allocates cloud-based hashpower, and once a contract is activated, daily earnings start immediately.
This marks the first time XRP has been effectively integrated into a sustainable mining revenue model, opening a brand-new passive income channel for long-term holders.
Four Steps to Start Your XRP Cloud Mining Journey (Now Open in the U.S.)
- Register an Account
Visit topnotchcrypto.com to create your account and receive a $15 welcome bonus. Earn $0.60 daily by logging in.
- Deposit XRP
Select “XRP Deposit” in your dashboard. The system generates a unique wallet address, and you can transfer from any wallet or exchange.
- Choose a Contract
Browse available mining plans, select your investment amount and term, confirm with one click, and start mining instantly.
- Collect Earnings
During the contract period, the system automatically credits daily mining income to your balance. Withdraw anytime once your balance reaches $100.
Why Start Cloud Mining with XRP?
- Fast Transactions & Low Fees: Average settlement time is just seconds, with costs under $0.01—perfect for high-frequency mining payouts.
- Breaking the “Unminable” Barrier: With Topnotch Crypto’s hashpower services, XRP holders can now convert their holdings into daily cash flow for the first time.
- Fully Mobile Experience: No hardware, no software installation—manage your earnings as easily as using a banking app.
Transparent, Secure, and Designed for the U.S. Market
Topnotch Crypto offers U.S. users a fully compliant and secure mining experience:
- Cold/hot wallet segregation and multi-layer risk controls;
- Transparent hashpower allocation and daily earnings tracking;
- Multi-currency settlement, including BTC, XRP, ETH, LTC, BCH, and USDT.
Making Cloud Mining as Easy as Online Banking
A Topnotch Crypto spokesperson stated:
“We want XRP users in the U.S. and around the world to be able to view and manage their cloud mining earnings anytime, anywhere—just like a bank account.”
With XRP’s continued expansion in global cross-border payments, Topnotch Crypto’s XRP cloud mining service is ushering U.S. users into a new era of lightweight, flexible, and accessible mobile mining.
For more information, visit the official website or download the mobile app.
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Your Phone Can Now Mine Crypto: XRP Mining App Turns Smartphones into Daily Miners
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Your Phone Can Now Mine Crypto: XRP Mining App Turns Smartphones into Daily Miners
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?