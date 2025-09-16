BTC $115,207.00 0.20%
ETH $4,481.92 -1.06%
SOL $234.16 -0.40%
PEPE $0.000010 0.64%
SHIB $0.000013 -0.42%
DOGE $0.26 -0.03%
XRP $3.03 0.32%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.29
Cryptonews Press Releases

XRP Holders Share a $30 Million Prize Pool as SolMining Launches Registration Rewards

xrp mining
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
SolMining

SolMining, a UK-registered green cloud mining platform, today announced a $30 million reward pool, open to global XRP holders and new users. As a long-time provider of renewable energy-powered cloud computing services, SolMining continues to build a compliant, secure, and efficient ecosystem, empowering more investors to expand their digital asset value growth channels.

$30 Million Reward Pool: Exclusive Benefits for XRP Users

The newly launched $30 million registration bonus pool means all new users will receive an immediate bonus. Long-term XRP holders can further activate their idle assets and earn stable daily returns by participating in the platform’s contracts.

  • Sign Up Bonus: New users who register for SolMining will receive a $15 bonus.
  • Exclusive program: The $30 million reward pool is only used for new user registration rewards, on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Zero-Entry Experience: No need to purchase mining equipment or pay for electricity; simply link your wallet to start earning.

Breaking the “Yield Dilemma” for XRP Holders

Unlike Bitcoin, XRP has been fully mined since its initial issuance, making it impossible to obtain new tokens through traditional mining. This leaves many long-term XRP holders trapped in the dilemma of waiting for price increases or trading for profit.

SolMining’s registration rewards and contract model offer a third path for these investors:

  • Maintain your XRP holdings: Users don’t need to sell their XRP; simply deposit and activate the contract.
  • Cloud mining contracts: In traditional mining, individuals must purchase mining equipment, secure power, and maintain the hardware, a complex and expensive process. With cloud mining contracts, the platform manages all these processes. Users simply activate the contract online to earn daily passive income.
  • Receive stable daily returns: Once the contract is activated, the system automatically settles and distributes earnings to the user’s account within 24 hours.
  • Return of principal upon contract expiration: Upon contract expiration, the user’s principal will be returned in the form of XRP or other cryptocurrencies.

In this way, investors can enjoy the potential for future appreciation of XRP while obtaining immediate cash flow.

Why Choose SolMining?

  1. UK Compliance Registration: The platform is operated by SOL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED in the UK and is subject to regulatory constraints, ensuring transparency and security.
  2. Green Energy: The data center is powered by solar, hydro, and wind power, meeting ESG sustainability standards.
  3. Flexible Contract Design: Users can choose cloud mining contracts with different periods based on their risk appetite, with profits settled daily.
  4. Multi-Currency Support: In addition to XRP, the platform also supports major currencies such as BTC, DOGE, SOL, and USDC.

Industry Significance and Future Outlook

This $30 million registration bonus is not only a gesture of appreciation from SolMining’s users, but is also seen by the industry as a key milestone in promoting the widespread adoption of cloud mining. By lowering the barrier to entry and optimizing the user experience, SolMining is helping more investors enter the digital asset ecosystem while setting a benchmark for green, transparent, and compliant practices.

Conclusion

XRP holders sharing a $30 million prize pool is more than just a bounty program; it represents a revolution in digital asset investment. For long-term holders, this is an excellent opportunity to transform idle assets into stable returns.

Register for SolMining now to claim exclusive rewards and begin your cloud mining journey.

Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
2025-09-15 04:40:04
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,218,126,494,495
3.77
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
2025-09-15 04:40:04
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
Malta Opposes EU Push to Hand Crypto Oversight to ESMA
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-16 13:23:32
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: OG Whales Are Selling BTC Again – Can ETFs Absorb the Incoming Shock?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-09-16 13:19:53
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors