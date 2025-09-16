XRP Holders Share a $30 Million Prize Pool as SolMining Launches Registration Rewards

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

SolMining, a UK-registered green cloud mining platform, today announced a $30 million reward pool, open to global XRP holders and new users. As a long-time provider of renewable energy-powered cloud computing services, SolMining continues to build a compliant, secure, and efficient ecosystem, empowering more investors to expand their digital asset value growth channels.

$30 Million Reward Pool: Exclusive Benefits for XRP Users

The newly launched $30 million registration bonus pool means all new users will receive an immediate bonus. Long-term XRP holders can further activate their idle assets and earn stable daily returns by participating in the platform’s contracts.

Sign Up Bonus: New users who register for SolMining will receive a $15 bonus.

Exclusive program: The $30 million reward pool is only used for new user registration rewards, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Zero-Entry Experience: No need to purchase mining equipment or pay for electricity; simply link your wallet to start earning.

Breaking the “Yield Dilemma” for XRP Holders

Unlike Bitcoin, XRP has been fully mined since its initial issuance, making it impossible to obtain new tokens through traditional mining. This leaves many long-term XRP holders trapped in the dilemma of waiting for price increases or trading for profit.

SolMining’s registration rewards and contract model offer a third path for these investors:

Maintain your XRP holdings: Users don’t need to sell their XRP; simply deposit and activate the contract.

Cloud mining contracts: In traditional mining, individuals must purchase mining equipment, secure power, and maintain the hardware, a complex and expensive process. With cloud mining contracts, the platform manages all these processes. Users simply activate the contract online to earn daily passive income.

Receive stable daily returns: Once the contract is activated, the system automatically settles and distributes earnings to the user’s account within 24 hours.

Return of principal upon contract expiration: Upon contract expiration, the user’s principal will be returned in the form of XRP or other cryptocurrencies.

In this way, investors can enjoy the potential for future appreciation of XRP while obtaining immediate cash flow.

Why Choose SolMining?

UK Compliance Registration: The platform is operated by SOL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED in the UK and is subject to regulatory constraints, ensuring transparency and security. Green Energy: The data center is powered by solar, hydro, and wind power, meeting ESG sustainability standards. Flexible Contract Design: Users can choose cloud mining contracts with different periods based on their risk appetite, with profits settled daily. Multi-Currency Support: In addition to XRP, the platform also supports major currencies such as BTC, DOGE, SOL, and USDC.

Industry Significance and Future Outlook

This $30 million registration bonus is not only a gesture of appreciation from SolMining’s users, but is also seen by the industry as a key milestone in promoting the widespread adoption of cloud mining. By lowering the barrier to entry and optimizing the user experience, SolMining is helping more investors enter the digital asset ecosystem while setting a benchmark for green, transparent, and compliant practices.

Conclusion

XRP holders sharing a $30 million prize pool is more than just a bounty program; it represents a revolution in digital asset investment. For long-term holders, this is an excellent opportunity to transform idle assets into stable returns.

Register for SolMining now to claim exclusive rewards and begin your cloud mining journey.