BTC $114,219.10 0.90%
ETH $4,338.95 4.83%
SOL $185.92 4.89%
PEPE $0.000010 3.50%
SHIB $0.000012 3.04%
DOGE $0.22 3.67%
XRP $2.96 2.29%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.65
Cryptonews Press Releases

XRP Holders Can Now Ride Market Momentum Through SolMining

xrp mining
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
SolMining

With both the SEC and Ripple Labs agreeing to drop their lawsuits, XRP is gaining traction among institutional investors, with more companies establishing strategic XRP reserves and hopes for approval of an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF). With major legal hurdles largely resolved, Ripple is expected to accelerate its expansion. Many anticipate even stronger XRP market performance, driven by renewed investor confidence and greater regulatory clarity.

As XRP booms, SolMining steps in to help investors convert XRP into a stable daily income – without any mining equipment or technical skills.

How Can You Earn XRP Through SolMining?

1. Visit SolMining and create your account — you’ll receive a $15 bonus.

2. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and schedule and purchase it.

3. Your profit will be paid daily to your wallet, which you can redeem for XRP.

Examples of Different Hashrate Contracts:

  • Entry-Level Contract: A short-term, low-entry contract designed to help new users familiarize themselves with mining.
  • Standard and Classic Contracts: For users seeking a stable, medium-term hashrate.
  • Advanced and High-Performance Contracts: For users seeking greater market access.
  • Flagship Hashrate Contract: Powered by institutional-grade infrastructure..

The platform offers a variety of hashrate contracts. Click here for more details.

Why Choose Sol Mining?

  • Super Easy Start – No hardware needed, just sign up and start mining instantly.
  • Flexible Options – Multiple contract plans to fit any budget and timeline.
  • Eco-Friendly – Powered 100% by solar, hydro, and wind energy.
  • Secure and Reliable – Top-tier encryption and wallet protection keep your assets safe.
  • Daily Payouts – You have an opportunity to earn every 24 hours, withdraw anytime, or reinvest for more.
  • Risk-Free Trial – New users get a free $15 mining credit to start with confidence.

Conclusion

With Ripple clearing its legal obstacles and XRP regaining investor trust, SolMining provides a unique way to turn market momentum into daily income. By combining simplicity, green energy, and strong security, the platform gives XRP holders a reliable path to grow their assets without the hassle of traditional mining. For investors seeking stability in a volatile crypto market, SolMining offers a smarter, more sustainable solution.

The SolMining app is available for download on Google Play.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
2025-08-19 19:54:41
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds
2025-08-18 16:52:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 18, 2025 – Crypto Market Turns Bearish as Bitcoin Tests $115K, XRP Slips Below $3
2025-08-18 04:17:56
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.96
2.29 %
XRP
Pepe
PEPE
$0.0000
3.50 %
Pepe

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,060,628,837,156
-7.48
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
2025-08-19 19:54:41
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds
2025-08-18 16:52:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 18, 2025 – Crypto Market Turns Bearish as Bitcoin Tests $115K, XRP Slips Below $3
2025-08-18 04:17:56
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Tests $4,350 Resistance – $10K This Cycle?
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
2025-08-20 19:21:22
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock – WEPE, CRO, Fartcoin Are Hogging All the Liquidity
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-08-20 18:50:04
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors