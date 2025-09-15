XRP Eyes $3.33 on ETF Optimism as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $15.8M in Funding

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 15, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

XRP is trading firmly above $3.1 as optimism surrounding potential spot ETF approvals continues to drive momentum. Investor sentiment has been buoyed by speculation around a possible BlackRock iShares XRP Trust and upcoming SEC deadlines in October, keeping attention fixed on the token’s price action.

At the same time, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance project positioning itself as a new alternative in the lending and borrowing space, is gaining traction through its presale. With over $15.8 million raised and more than 16,300 holders already participating, the project is emerging as one of the new crypto coins drawing investor attention.

Together, ETF anticipation and the rise of presale-driven projects are sparking debate about what crypto to invest in as the market enters another decisive period.

XRP Rally Driven by ETF Optimism

XRP has been rallying for three consecutive sessions, recently reaching $3.1395 — its highest level since August. This move followed the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation listing Canary Capital’s XRP-spot ETF. Although the listing is procedural, it has heightened expectations of eventual SEC approval.

Bloomberg analysts have suggested a high probability of at least one XRP ETF approval in 2025, with key deadlines for issuers such as 21Shares, Grayscale, and WisdomTree falling between October 18 and 25. These dates are crucial since no further extensions are permitted, meaning the market will soon face a clear regulatory decision.

Market participants are also monitoring the delayed REX-Osprey XRP ETF, now set to launch on September 18. Unlike more conventional filings, this fund uses a hybrid structure combining spot assets, ETF shares, and derivatives, allowing it to reach the market earlier than some competitors.

Speculation around BlackRock’s potential involvement remains a key driver of sentiment. Should an iShares XRP Trust emerge, institutional participation could accelerate, potentially pushing prices to challenge resistance near $3.33 and even retest the all-time high of $3.66.

Mutuum Finance Builds Momentum in Presale

While XRP’s momentum is fueled by regulatory developments, Mutuum Finance is progressing on a different path — structured presale growth combined with long-term product plans.

The presale is currently in Phase 6 out of 11, with tokens priced at $0.035. This marks a 250% increase from the opening phase at $0.01. The next stage will lift the price to $0.04, a 14.3% rise from current levels, while the final listing price is set at $0.06 — nearly a 100% increase from today’s valuation.

More than 710 million tokens have been sold, reflecting significant demand. To strengthen engagement, Mutuum Finance has also launched a $100,000 giveaway campaign, distributing $10,000 each to ten winners. Eligibility requires a minimum presale contribution of $50, helping ensure participation comes from active investors rather than casual sign-ups.

Safeguards, Incentives, and Utility

Mutuum Finance’s appeal goes beyond presale mechanics. The protocol is designed around a dual lending model: pooled markets for major assets such as ETH and stablecoins, and a peer-to-peer marketplace supporting tokens like SHIB and DOGE that are often unavailable elsewhere.

The platform adjusts borrowing costs dynamically. When liquidity is abundant, borrowing rates fall to encourage activity. When liquidity tightens, rates rise, incentivizing repayments and new deposits. This balancing mechanism supports sustainability and keeps capital in active use.

Risk controls are also embedded into the system. Overcollateralization requirements, liquidation thresholds, and borrowing caps are built in to safeguard solvency. For stablecoin pairs, improved collateral efficiency allows users to borrow more without exposing the system to excessive risk. Pricing data is supported by Chainlink oracles, with fallback feeds in place to ensure resilience.

Community engagement features add another dimension. A leaderboard dashboard tracks the top 50 holders, rewarding them with bonus tokens, while staking options for interest-bearing mtTokens allow users to earn dividends in MUTM alongside their base yield.

Linking Market Drivers: XRP and MUTM

Both XRP and Mutuum Finance are capturing market attention, though for very different reasons. XRP’s rally is tethered to the possibility of ETF approval, while Mutuum Finance is demonstrating a structured presale model supported by investor participation and technical safeguards.

For traders watching crypto prices today, XRP’s near-term path hinges on regulatory decisions and institutional demand. Mutuum Finance, on the other hand, offers a different proposition: presale entry at defined price points, utility-focused features, and mechanisms aimed at long-term stability.

As the crypto fear and greed index tilts toward optimism, the market narrative reflects both themes — established tokens influenced by regulatory catalysts and new cryptocurrency projects gaining traction through presale dynamics.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM), visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance