XRP DeFi Upgrades Shake Markets, TRX Rises, and BullZilla Crypto Presale Surges Past $620K

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

What if the next big winner in crypto isn’t one of the usual suspects but a meme-born contender rewriting presale mechanics?

The market thrives on cycles of volatility, and meme coins are often at the heart of these sharp moves. With traders constantly searching for the top cryptocurrency coins to invest in this week, one presale is emerging as a standout.

Ripple surged 1.99% in the last 24 hours, climbing to $2.87 as institutional upgrades on the XRP Ledger attract large-scale adoption. TRON followed with a 1.88% rise to $0.3409, backed by expanding DeFi integrations and transaction volume.

Both represent strength among top altcoins, but neither carries the asymmetric ROI potential now embedded in BullZilla ($BZIL) presale, which has already attracted over 2,000 holders.

BullZilla’s “Deflationary Engine” is rewriting the meme coin playbook, making it one of the best presales to buy September 2025.

With its ROI projections now exceeding 6,048% at the listing price, investors are weighing whether this is the standout among top presale cryptos in 2025.

BullZilla ($BZIL): The Deflationary Engine That Could Deliver 100x

BullZilla‘s presale has become the centerpiece of discussions about 100x meme coins, and for good reason. Currently in Stage 4 (“Red Candle Buffet”), Phase 1, the presale has already raised over $620,000, selling more than 28 billion tokens to over 2,000 holders.

With each $100,000 raised or 48 hours elapsed, prices move higher, creating a built-in scarcity that rewards early movers, positioning BullZilla among the top crypto coins to invest in this week.

At a current price of $0.00008574, Bull Zilla projects a listing price of $0.00527. That means the ROI potential from Stage 4A is an astonishing 6,048.13%.

Early entrants at the start of Stage 4A are already sitting on 1,391.13% gains.

A $1,000 investment at this stage secures 11.663 million $BZIL tokens, while a $5,000 investment scales this to 58.315 million tokens, making BullZilla one of the top crypto coins to invest in this week.

BullZilla Presale Figures

Metric Value Current Stage 4th (Red Candle Buffet) Phase 1st Current Price $0.00008574 Total Raised $620,000+ Token Holders 2,000+ Tokens Sold 28 billion+ ROI from Stage 4A to Listing 6,048.13% ROI for Early Stage 4A Entrants 1,391.13% Listing Price $0.00527 Upcoming Price Surge 7.77% (to $0.00009241 in Stage 4B)

What sets BullZilla apart from other top presale cryptos 2025 is its Deflationary Engine. A portion of the tokens is systematically burned, reducing the supply while demand increases.

Combined with referral incentives, 10% bonuses on direct buys, and 10% rewards from shared codes, this creates a self-reinforcing ecosystem of growth, placing it firmly among the top crypto coins to invest in this week.

How to Buy BullZilla Coins

To participate in the BullZilla presale 2025 hype, investors need to follow a few simple steps. First, set up a Web3 wallet such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Next, acquire Ethereum (ETH) through an exchange and transfer it to the wallet.

Then, visit the official BullZilla presale site and connect the wallet. Finally, swap ETH for $BZIL tokens and confirm the transaction. Allocations are secured instantly and become claimable once the presale concludes, positioning BullZilla among the top crypto coins to invest in this week.

Ripple ($XRP): Building Institutional Foundations

Ripple’s steady climb to $2.87 underscores growing confidence in its ability to serve as an institutional settlement layer.

Recent updates to the XRP Ledger included native lending tools, compliance mechanisms, and the Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard for encoding financial instruments with metadata. Together, these enhancements position XRPL as a serious competitor in the tokenized finance sector.

Chart patterns reveal a steady uptrend supported by higher lows, suggesting buyers are accumulating at every dip. Analysts identify $3.00 as a near-term resistance level, with support located near $2.75. If the broader market holds steady, Ripple could soon test higher targets.

Institutional adoption is the core theme here. By providing tools such as decentralized identity verification and selective privacy through zero-knowledge proofs, Ripple is addressing compliance challenges that most other blockchain networks avoid. This explains why XRP remains among the trending presales this year in investor conversations, despite not being a presale token itself.

TRON ($TRX): Scaling DeFi at $0.3409

TRON’s 1.88% rise to $0.3409 may appear modest, but it reflects a consistent demand curve driven by stablecoin settlement. With billions of USDT transactions already flowing through TRON daily, the network remains one of the most active ecosystems in the cryptocurrency space.

Recent upgrades have made TRON’s DeFi landscape more attractive to developers. Liquidity growth across lending protocols and decentralized exchanges is creating an environment where new projects can thrive without facing Ethereum’s high gas fees. Price action shows resilience above the $0.33 mark, with momentum traders eyeing $0.36 as the next breakout point.

The network’s strategy is simple but effective: dominate stablecoin settlement. As other Layer-1s chase hype cycles, TRON continues to capture real-world utility, making it one of the top crypto coins to invest in this week for investors seeking stability with upside potential.

Conclusion

Based on our research and market trends, Ripple and TRON continue to demonstrate why they rank among the top crypto coins to invest in this week. Ripple’s institutional framework and TRON’s stablecoin dominance create long-term strength.

Yet, neither matches the asymmetric upside of BullZilla’s presale. With ROI already exceeding 6,048% from Stage 4A to listing and an upcoming 7.77% price surge to $0.00009241, BullZilla is proving to be one of the best presales to buy in September 2025.

For those scanning trending presales this year, BullZilla may stand out as the rare 100x opportunity. Early movers are locking in millions of tokens at fractions of a cent. The only question now is how many will recognize the potential before the next stage rolls out.

Frequently Asked Questions For Top Crypto Coins to Invest in This Week

How to Find a Meme Coin Presale?

Presale details are often shared through official project websites, Telegram groups, and community forums. Always verify legitimacy.

What is the Top Crypto Coins to Invest in This Week?

While options abound, BullZilla’s ROI mechanics and Deflationary Engine place it among the most compelling choices.

Which meme coin will explode in 2025?

Analysts highlight BullZilla as a candidate, though volatility remains a factor across all meme coins.

Which meme coin is best to buy now?

BullZilla’s active presale, combined with Ripple and TRON’s market gains, positions it as a strong pick for September 2025.

Do meme coins have a future?

Yes, as long as communities support them and projects deliver utility. BullZilla adds sustainability with its deflationary tokenomics.

Glossary of Key Terms

Presale – An early fundraising stage where tokens are sold before a public listing.

– An early fundraising stage where tokens are sold before a public listing. Deflationary Engine – A Mechanism that burns tokens to reduce supply over time.

– A Mechanism that burns tokens to reduce supply over time. ROI (Return on Investment) – Measurement of potential profit relative to investment cost.

– Measurement of potential profit relative to investment cost. Tokenomics – The design of a cryptocurrency’s supply and distribution model.

– The design of a cryptocurrency’s supply and distribution model. Referral Rewards – Incentives for users who invite others to join a presale.

Top crypto coins to invest in this week, best presales to buy September 2025, BullZilla presale ROI, top presale cryptos 2025, trending presales this year, BullZilla presale 2025 hype, 100x meme coins, Ripple XRP price, TRON TRX growth, meme coin presales.

Ripple at $2.87 and TRON at $0.3409 highlight the growing momentum of altcoins, yet BullZilla’s presale is capturing unmatched attention. Its Deflationary Engine, progressive pricing model, and referral incentives have already generated over $620,000 in presale funding with more than 28 billion tokens sold. With an ROI exceeding 6,048% from early stages to listing price, BullZilla is shaping up as one of the top crypto coins to invest in this week. Investors weighing Ripple’s institutional tools and TRON’s stablecoin dominance are increasingly turning to BullZilla as the best presale to buy September 2025.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments are highly volatile and involve risk. Readers should conduct independent research before making an investment.