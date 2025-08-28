XRP Credit Card Launches, DOT Miners Opens Up a New Avenue for Holders

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Gemini and Ripple have partnered to launch a limited-edition XRP credit card, offering cardholders up to 4% cashback on every purchase, opening up a new avenue for integrating digital currency into everyday consumption. However, for long-term holders, cashback alone is far from sufficient to meet their need for stable returns.

DOT Miners, the world’s leading green cloud mining platform, offers an alternative: converting XRP holdings into a continuous cash flow. No mining hardware or technical expertise is required.

This dual strategy allows users to accumulate XRP through daily purchases while generating passive income through DOT Miners’ automated cloud mining mechanism, capitalizing on the market boom and increasing asset value.

How Can You Create Long-Term, Stable Passive Income With DOT Miners?

With just a couple of simple steps, you can easily start your digital mining journey and enjoy stable daily returns without any complicated operations.

Register and claim your rewards instantly

Register in seconds, and new users will receive $15 in free hashrate. Experience returns without any deposit.

DOT Miners offers a variety of income plans to meet different budgets and timeframes.

Returns are automatically settled daily, and principal is returned upon contract expiration. Withdrawals and reinvestment are flexible and controllable.

Six Advantages of Choosing DOT Miners

Compliant Operations, Transparency, and Trustworthiness

Headquartered in the UK, we strictly adhere to financial regulations. Contract information is publicly available, ensuring fund security and transparency.

No Technical Requirements, No Equipment Required

No need to purchase mining machines, and no professional knowledge is required. You can start mining immediately after registration.

Green Energy, Environmentally Friendly, and Efficient

All mining farms use 100% renewable energy, ensuring stable operation and low carbon emissions.

Multi-Currency Deposits

Mainstream cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, and SOL are all accepted, offering flexibility and convenience.

Technical Support from Industry Leaders

Strategic partnership with Bitmain ensures hardware and technical expertise, creating a safe and reliable mining ecosystem.

Top-tier security

DOT Miners utilizes Cloudflare defense, EV SSL encryption, and multi-factor authentication to provide asset security throughout the entire process.

Invite Friends and Enjoy Double the Benefits

Invite new users to register and invest, and receive a lifetime 4.5% commission bonus. This bonus is available to an unlimited number of users, with instant commission payments.

About DOT Miners

DOT Miners specializes in global cloud mining services, encompassing BTC mining and blockchain infrastructure. Currently serving over 5 million users in over 100 countries, DOT Miners is committed to compliance, security, and innovation, enabling global users to share in the benefits of blockchain and supporting financial inclusion and the development of the digital economy.

To learn more about DOT Miners, please visit:

Website: https://dotminers.com/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/DOTMiners