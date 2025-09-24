BTC $113,090.15 0.05%
ETH $4,181.80 -0.06%
SOL $211.31 -3.32%
PEPE $0.0000097 0.10%
SHIB $0.000012 0.14%
DOGE $0.24 0.56%
XRP $2.88 0.74%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.29
Cryptonews Press Releases

XRP and ETH Holders are Flocking to MSP Miner To Double Their Daily Opportunities

Market Mining
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.

Recently, XRP has stabilized at around $3, demonstrating strong price resilience, with a total market capitalization approaching $180.97 billion. With trading volume steadily increasing, market analysts generally believe XRP is on the verge of a breakout. If this trend continues, it could reach $5 or higher by the end of the year. Experts suggest that XRP could become the biggest “millionaire maker” in 2025, driven by an influx of institutional capital, a clarified legal landscape, and the liquidity benefits of anticipated ETF approval.

However, a growing number of investors are realizing that price increases alone are not enough to guarantee returns. To secure a stable cash flow while awaiting a market breakout, many XRP and ETH holders are turning to MSP Miner cloud mining. Through daily settlement of profits through smart contracts, they achieve a dual strategy of “earning from price increases while also providing daily cash flow.”

Advantages of MSP Miner

MSP Miner boasts a professional team of blockchain experts and IT engineers dedicated to providing stable and reliable services. MSP Miner utilizes the latest ASIC and GPU equipment, combined with efficient cloud mining technology.

With offline cold wallet storage and the security of McAfee® and Cloudflare®, daily returns are guaranteed to be more secure and stable.

How to Use MSP Miner

1. Register with your email address (receive a $15 bonus)

2. Select your desired contract

3. Pay contract fees

4. Earn stable returns

Visit the official website for potential MSP Miner contract returns.

Platform Advantages

  • Signup Bonus: New users receive $15 upon registration, with no service or management fees.
  • Multi-currency Settlement: Supports major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, SOL, DOGE, BTC, LTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, and BCH.
  • High Referral Bonus: Invite friends to earn up to $50,000 in rewards.

MSPMiner adheres to the principles of compliance, transparency, and sustainable development, providing a safe, reliable, and user-friendly mining experience for both new and experienced investors, and promoting the healthy and long-term development of the industry.

Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Holds Crucial $0.80 Support – Here’s Why it Could Rally 300% Soon
2025-09-22 18:41:04
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
2025-09-23 01:56:14
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-24 08:47:41
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-24 08:07:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,089,696,890,899
-4.58
Trending Crypto
Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Holds Crucial $0.80 Support – Here’s Why it Could Rally 300% Soon
2025-09-22 18:41:04
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
2025-09-23 01:56:14
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-24 08:47:41
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-24 08:07:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
BTC and ETH Prices May Not Hold—DOT Miners Offers Investors Daily New Opportunities
2025-09-24 11:30:00
Press Releases
RI Mining Launches New Mobile Cloud Mining App: Mine BTC and DOGE Anytime, Anywhere
2025-09-24 11:00:00
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors