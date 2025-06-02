BTC $104,592.66 -0.41%
ETH $2,561.26 1.53%
SOL $154.76 -0.34%
PEPE $0.000011 1.44%
SHIB $0.000012 0.39%
DOGE $0.19 0.97%
XRP $2.18 0.49%
ETH Gas (gwei) 3.56
Cryptonews Press Releases

XRP and Dogecoin Holders Quietly Turn to APT Miners for Passive Income

Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
APT Miner

As the cryptocurrency market remains volatile, a growing number of XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) investors are exploring alternatives to constant trading. Rather than navigating unpredictable price swings, many are opting for a steadier approach by turning to APT Miner, a cloud mining platform designed to provide passive income.

Moving Toward Stability with Cloud Mining

For those tired of the emotional and financial stress of buying and selling in a turbulent market, APT Miner offers a hands-off solution. The platform requires no technical knowledge or expensive hardware—users simply select a contract, and earnings are credited daily. This passive income model appeals to long-term holders who prefer consistent returns over speculative activity.

Getting Started with APT Miner

The process is straightforward:

  1. Sign up: New users receive a $15 welcome bonus and can earn an additional $0.60 per day through daily check-ins.
  2. Choose a Contract: APT Miner provides a variety of contract options based on investment size and duration. Users should consider potential returns, contract length, and associated costs before selecting.

Here’s a sample of available contracts:

Mining TypeInvestment AmountNet Return
BTC (Canaan Avalon A1466)$100$108 total
DOGE (Goldshell Mini-DOGE Pro)$500$538 total
BTC (Antminer S19 XP)$2,500$2,937 total
DOGE (Goldshell LT6)$7,800$10,770 total
BTC (Antminer T21)$17,000$26,044 total
BTC/BCH (ANTSPACE HK3)$50,000$84,000 total

Note: These figures are promotional and subject to change based on market conditions.

  1. Activate and Earn: Once a contract is selected, mining begins automatically. Users can track performance via a user dashboard and withdraw earnings when ready.

Platform Features and User Experience

APT Miner partners with recognized mining hardware manufacturers like Bitmain, Shenma, and Canaan Creative to maintain operational efficiency. The company is registered in the UK and reports having over 9 million users globally.

The platform supports multiple settlement options, including XRP, DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, SOL, USDC, and USDT. Its simple interface is suitable for beginners, offering an accessible entry point into cloud mining.

Daily Settlements and Capital Return

APT Miner contracts are structured with daily settlements. At the end of each contract, the original principal is returned to the user. This approach may appeal to those seeking steady earnings with reduced exposure to market volatility.

Learn More

Visit the official APT Miner website to explore mining contracts and platform features:

🔗 https://aptminer.com

📧 Email: [email protected]

Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,397,573,276,606
-4.41
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Finance News
Circle Hikes IPO to $896M as BlackRock Demand Soars, Valuation Could Top $6B
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-06-02 18:24:19
Blockchain News
France’s Crypto Kidnap Crisis: 25 Indicted Over Mutilation and Million-Euro Ransom Horror
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2025-06-02 17:51:15
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors