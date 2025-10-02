BTC $118,866.00 1.14%
Press Releases

With an XRP ETF Expected to Be Approved Before the End of the Year, Arc Miner Offers Holders a Solid Alternative

xrp mining
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
Arc Miner

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that approval of an XRP spot ETF is “only a matter of time” and expects the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve some applications before the end of the year. Several institutions, including Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, and Canary, have submitted products, and analysts estimate that these could attract over $8 billion in inflows in their first year. Garlinghouse also predicts that XRP could become a part of U.S. cryptocurrency reserves.

Meanwhile, the Arc Miner cloud mining platform offers investors a stable alternative, generating fixed daily returns through hashrate contracts, helping users earn passive income amidst price fluctuations.

Why Are XRP Holders Turning to Arc Miner?

While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate the ETF market, XRP is catching up. For many investors, the gains from ETFs alone are no longer enough to meet their expectations for stable returns. Therefore, they turned their attention to legal and compliant intelligent cloud mining platforms like Arc Miner.

Without the need to purchase expensive equipment or shoulder maintenance risks, Arc Miner’s AI-powered computing management system allows users to earn crypto profits daily. Combined with renewable energy and highly secure cold wallet protection, the platform ensures stable returns and asset security.

How to Start Mining?

  1. Visit the Arc Miner official website to register an account (bonus: $15).
  2. Complete registration and connect your digital wallet.
  3. Select a hash rate contract that suits you.
  4. Start cloud mining and enjoy daily returns.

All returns are paid daily, and principal will be returned upon contract expiration. Fast withdrawals are supported, and you can continue to invest.

Core Advantages of the Platform

  • 24/7 customer service, with an average response time of 1-3 minutes.
  • Deposits and withdrawals supported for major cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BNB, USDC, USDT, etc.
  • Environmentally friendly mining: Our mining operations and cooling systems utilize renewable energy, providing a stable power supply for our mining machines while generating high profits and achieving environmental sustainability.
  • 70+ data centers worldwide, with over 6 years of operating history.
  • National-level security: SSL encryption + cold wallet storage.
  • No hidden fees, fixed returns, and low barriers to entry.
  • We are legally registered in the UK, properly licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, and comply with local laws and regulations.
  • Invite friends and receive a 3% + 2% rebate on every investment order.

About Arc Miner

Arc Miner is a leading global cloud mining service provider, providing fast, secure, and environmentally friendly cryptocurrency mining solutions to 7 million users in over 100 countries. With cutting-edge technology and professional services, we have become a trusted leader in the global cloud mining industry.

Conclusion

As cloud mining matures, Arc Miner has become an ideal choice for XRP holders to achieve steady asset appreciation. Combining technical security, stable returns, and platform transparency, it’s more than just a money-making tool; it’s a sustainable path to financial freedom.

Start now and start earning daily returns with your XRP.

Official Website: https://arcminer.com/

Contact Us: [email protected]

