Will XRP, ETH, and BTC Be Affected During the U.S. Government Shutdown?

blockchain cloud mining
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.
RMC MINING

The U.S. federal government shutdown, which entered its third day, sent major cryptocurrencies surging and sparked a bullish outlook among traders on the market’s short-term outlook.

Government Shutdown Shakes Stock and Crypto Markets

This is the first government shutdown since 2018-19 and could temporarily halt some government services and lead to the furlough of hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

The shutdown has shaken the cryptocurrency market, with stock futures and major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) trading higher.

Trend: If a crypto mining venture backed by two of Trump’s sons offered a target yield of 1.3-3.1% and daily rewards, would you invest?

Historical Analysis

The last government shutdown, which began on December 22, 2018, and lasted until January 25, 2019, was the longest in U.S. history. It left approximately 800,000 workers without pay for a month and resulted in an estimated $3 billion in GDP losses.

However, historically, corrections have often preceded strong returns.

In the three days following the shutdown, Bitcoin rose from $109,000 to $121,022. Similarly, Ethereum rose to $4,516. Similarly, Ripple rose to $3.1.

Buy the Dip?

Janice, a widely followed analyst at Crypto RMC, urged buying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency-related investments during the unusual market conditions triggered by the government shutdown.

She added, “The government shutdown is truly the perfect scenario for the crypto market to finally capitulate during this correction.”

Trending Now: Building Wealth Beyond the Market

Building a resilient portfolio means looking beyond a single asset or market trend. Economic cycles change, industries rise and fall, and no single investment can outperform in all environments. For this reason, many investors seek diversification, leveraging cryptocurrencies to provide fixed-income investment opportunities. By diversifying across categories, it’s easier to manage risk, achieve stable returns, and build long-term wealth unaffected by the fate of a single company or industry.

About RMC Mining’s Advantages and Features

  • Technical Highlights: AI Computing Power Scheduling + Green Energy

RMC MINING operates multiple green energy data centers around the world, utilizing clean energy sources such as solar and wind power to power its computing operations, significantly reducing carbon emissions. The platform’s core is powered by a proprietary AI-powered intelligent scheduling engine, which monitors market conditions and network difficulty in real time, dynamically allocating computing power to the most profitable coins, maximizing mining efficiency.

  • Secure, Compliant, and Trustworthy

As a compliant international platform, RMC MINING prioritizes the security of user assets. We utilize multiple hot and cold wallet separation technologies and have passed multiple third-party security audits and certifications. Furthermore, the platform provides transparent revenue disclosure and real-time on-chain tracking to ensure that every profit is clearly traceable and verifiable.

About RMC MINING

RMC MINING is a company focused on deeply integrating artificial intelligence, green energy, and blockchain technologies, dedicated to providing low-cost, high-yield, secure, and reliable digital asset mining solutions to users worldwide.

For more information, please visit the RMC MINING official website: https://rmcmining.com

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

