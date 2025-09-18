Why This Underpriced Altcoin Could Be the Crypto Gem of the Year

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Most crypto projects these days are just noise. Every week brings another token promising to change everything, yet most disappear faster than they appeared. SpacePay is different, though.

The London startup has built something merchants actually want. They’ve figured out how to let businesses accept crypto payments without throwing away their existing payment systems. And yes, they’ve already raised over $1.3 million during their presale.

So what makes this worth paying attention to? Well, for starters, they’re solving real problems that cost real money.

This Underpriced Altcoin Actually Does Something

Right now, you can grab $SPY tokens for $0.003181 each during the presale. That’s pocket change territory. But here’s the thing – this token isn’t sitting around waiting for hype to pump it up.

$SPY holders get a cut of the platform’s revenue. They vote on important decisions. They get monthly airdrops just for sticking around. Plus, they see new features before everyone else does. These aren’t empty promises – they’re built into how the platform works.

The way they’ve split up the token supply makes sense too. Twenty percent goes to the public sale, seventeen percent rewards users, and they’ve set aside chunks for partnerships and marketing. It looks like they’re planning for the long haul instead of a quick cash grab.

Why This Could Be a Hidden Crypto Gem

Here’s something that’ll make you think. Most payment processors charge businesses 2%-4% per transaction. SpacePay charges 0.5%. That’s a massive difference when you’re processing thousands of payments.

But the real genius is how they handle volatility. Merchants don’t want to accept Bitcoin today and find out tomorrow that it’s worth 20% less. SpacePay converts crypto to regular currency instantly. The business gets dollars (or euros, or whatever), not crypto that might tank overnight.

They’ve also done something most projects skip – they built the product first. Their MVP is already working, and they’re focusing on getting the regulatory stuff right. That’s refreshing in a space where tokens often launch before anyone builds anything useful.

Supporting 325+ Wallets Opens the Floodgates

Most crypto payment systems work with maybe a handful of popular wallets. SpacePay went the opposite direction and supports over 325 different ones. That’s almost everything people actually use.

Think about it from a merchant’s perspective. You don’t want to tell customers “sorry, we only accept payments from MetaMask.” You want to take money from anyone willing to spend it. SpacePay lets you do exactly that.

They accept all the big cryptocurrencies – ETH, BNB, MATIC, AVAX, USDT, and USDC. Heck, customers can even pay with regular bank cards if they want. That flexibility could be what finally gets mainstream businesses to start accepting crypto.

The POS Integration Nobody Saw Coming

Now here’s where things get interesting. Instead of forcing merchants to buy new equipment, SpacePay works with the Android terminals they already have. Just update the software and boom – you’re accepting crypto.

This fixes the biggest problem with crypto payments. Most solutions require expensive new hardware or months of setup. Small businesses look at that and say “no thanks.” SpacePay removes that barrier completely.

The software update keeps everything familiar too. Staff don’t need extensive training because the interface looks the same. The only difference is that more customers can now pay in more ways.

Revenue Sharing That Makes Sense

Unlike projects that depend entirely on token price speculation, SpacePay makes money from transaction fees. As more businesses use the platform, revenue grows. When the platform makes more money, token holders see fatter checks.

Sure, half a percent doesn’t look like much on paper, but watch those numbers climb when transactions start flowing. Token holders get their piece of every deal, so if SpacePay takes off, so do their returns. No platform growth means no revenue sharing. Strong platform growth means bigger payouts.

The team has also set aside tokens for strategic partnerships. Smart move, considering they’ll need payment processor relationships and merchant integrations to scale up quickly.

Getting Into the $SPY Presale

For those curious about joining the presale, the process is pretty straightforward. Tokens currently cost $0.003181 each, though that price bumps up at later stages.

Here’s how to get involved:

Head to SpacePay’s official website, where the presale widget lives;

Connect your wallet – MetaMask works, as do WalletConnect and others;

Pick how you want to pay: ETH, BNB, MATIC, AVAX, USDT, USDC, or regular bank card;

Enter how much you want to invest and see how many tokens you’ll get;

Approve the transaction in your wallet and keep the receipt;

Follow their Telegram and Twitter for updates on when you can claim tokens.

