Why 2025 Is the Year of AI Crypto Presales: What to Watch

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: August 25, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Over the past 12 months, there has been exponential growth in the volume of investments in AI crypto presales 2025. According to analysts, last year, startups in the AI ​​+ blockchain segment attracted over 1.3 billion USD, and this year, the projected volume exceeds 1.8 billion USD.

This is due to the implementation of machine learning in infrastructure, DeFi, DePIN, and scalable solutions that can improve the functionality of public and private networks. Investors should pay attention to the top cryptos to buy for 2025, where AI is implemented at the level of consensus and smart contracts, ensuring automatic adaptability of the network.

Dominant AI Presales Sectors

We can now clearly identify the leading areas that are attracting the bulk of capital and attention. These areas show a clear synergy between the blockchain flow and the algorithmic auto-tuning system – this is what forms the basis of AI blockchain trends:

DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks). IoT devices, sensors, and edge computing. AI helps optimize routing and data aggregation;

AI L2 (Layer-2 networks with AI optimization). Improved throughput, dynamic routing, and load taking into account peak periods;

AI DEX (decentralized exchanges). Liquidity management, price prediction, and protection from attacks.

Real Cases of Successful Projects

Let’s look at several successful cases.

Nexchain

Nexchain presale has already attracted more than $4 million, while the NEX token is used to pay fees, staking, voting, and for access to AI services. Presale supports an adaptive economy – smart contracts can dynamically change parameters depending on the activity of participants. Their community has tens of thousands of subscribers on social networks where they actively discuss the roadmap and AI functions.

Cogni AI

Cogni AI is a project that combines NLP, computer vision, and AI agent generation. It offers tokenization of AI agents that can act as chatbots, trading assistants, or analysis tools. Presale has already started on Ethereum with an open smart contract and detailed tokenomics. The infrastructure contains 1 billion coins, 50% of which were issued during the presale.

RuviAI

RuviAI is an AI project focused on industry cases: marketing, video production, and fintech. Its presale brought in $2.2 million, and 180 million tokens were sold at $0.015. This is an example of AI DEX/DeFi, where AI is used not for hype, but for practical solutions to problems of analysis and transactions.

How to Select a Promising AI Presale

These criteria will help you select the most reliable and technologically advanced of the best crypto presales:

Documentation and code. It is desirable to have an open GitHub, a technical whitepaper, and live demo versions;

Team and expertise. The project should have AI and blockchain specialists with experience in launching live systems;

Strong community. These are not just subscribers, but participation in dialogues, reviews, suggestions, and live AMA;

Infrastructure. EVM compatibility, zk solutions, bridging, L2 optimization;

Security and audit. Availability of proven smart contract checks, anti-front-running, and anti-bot mechanisms.

Final Thoughts

This year, AI-driven presales are the crypto investment trends 2025 that will shape the future of the Web3 chain. It is also a shift in the architecture of Web3. Among the leaders, it is worth highlighting Nexchain presale, which combines innovation, community strength, and return to investors. You should follow new AI crypto presales, analyze their technical base and team, participate in communities to understand the needs of the market, as well as use checklists and due diligence to avoid repeating the mistakes of others, and use analytical tools to assess the situation during growth moments.

If you want to catch the wave, start selecting projects according to the criteria above and do not miss the best crypto presales like Nexchain, where technology and trust go hand in hand.