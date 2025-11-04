WEEX Kicks Off 50% Deposit Bonus Campaign, Earn Up to 30,000 USDT

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: November 4, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Cryptocurrency exchange WEEX has launched an attractive new user crypto promotion: a 50% Futures Bonus on the First 100 USDT Deposit. But that’s not all. The WEEX welcome bonus comes with tiered trading rewards that can reach up to 30,000 USDT.

Here’s why this matters: most exchanges make you choose between a decent signup bonus and good trading conditions. WEEX is taking a different approach and offering both. This would mean a 50% boost on your first deposit.

The tiered rewards are smart, too, as they incentivize actual trading activity, which means WEEX knows its platform is good enough to keep you engaged.

Combined with WEEX’s lightning-fast execution, deep liquidity, and ultra-low fees, this generous bonus presents an exciting opportunity to capitalize on the current market momentum. Maximize your profit potential by leveraging the free trading bonus and up to 400x leverage!

Understanding WEEX 50% Futures Bonus Traders who deposit at least 100 USDT can qualify for the crypto exchange bonus. The deposit must be a fresh on-chain deposit held for three consecutive days. Participants also need to trade with their deposit – there’s a minimum futures trading volume that you must reach to unlock the reward. Once these conditions are fulfilled, the bonus will be credited to the futures account. The bonus must be used within 7 days of receiving it. Last but not least, bonus funds cannot be withdrawn; they can only be used for either margin trading or to offset fees. Note: Internal transfers do not count toward the crypto exchange bonus. To claim the bonus, users need to make a deposit. Visit WEEX

Trade More to Earn More

Total rewards from WEEX’s new user promotion can reach up to 30,000 USDT, depending on participation and trading activity.

The reward structure works like this:

Deposit 100 USDT and trade 10,000 USDT to get a 50 USDT bonus

Deposit 500 USDT and trade 20,000 USDT to get an 80 USDT bonus

Deposit 1,000 USDT and trade 100,000 USDT to get a 100 USDT bonus

Deposit 3,000 USDT and trade 500,000 USDT to get a 400 USDT bonus

Deposit 6,000 USDT and trade 1,000,000 USDT to get a 600 USDT bonus

Deposit 10,000 USDT and trade 5,000,000 USDT to get an 800 USDT bonus

The higher the deposit and trading volume, the bigger the reward.

More Earning Opportunities

Users can also claim a 10-100 USDT coupon by linking both their email and phone number during signup. The coupons are non-transferable and region-specific, valid only for offsetting trading fees within 7 days of issuance.

As with most exchanges, WEEX may require KYC verification if it detects any suspicious activity on the account.

Bonus Rules You Should Know

Now, there are a few things that traders must keep in mind to prevent disqualification:

Certain trading pairs, such as USDC/USDT and EUR/USDT, are not included in volume calculations, so traders should focus on eligible pairs to ensure trades count toward the bonus requirements. Rewards must be claimed manually via the “Claim” button before the deadline. The bonus funds can only be used for futures trading. These funds cannot be withdrawn or transferred. But they can be used to offset losses and fees. Transferring assets out of the account before fully using the bonus will reset it to zero. The bonus must be used within 7 days of issuance, or it expires.

Trading Safely With WEEX

With its 50% futures bonus, WEEX is offering new users a substantial deposit incentive. However, the platform employs strict review mechanisms to prevent misuse through multiple accounts, volume manipulation, and fraudulent behavior.

Users flagged for potential risk will be required to complete identity verification matching their IP region. WEEX also reserves the right to cancel or modify the campaign without prior notice to ensure compliance with global regulations.

Through these transparent and responsible measures, WEEX is demonstrating its commitment to creating a fair and secure trading environment.

The Idea Behind the Campaign

WEEX is a prominent cryptocurrency exchange that allows users to buy, sell, and trade Bitcoin and thousands of altcoins. The 50% futures bonus is part of the exchange’s ongoing effort to expand its futures trading community and reward legitimate traders.

This strategic initiative is designed to enhance market liquidity and user engagement while fostering responsible trading behavior.

With its tiered rewards, WEEX is motivating traders to participate actively and sustainably, offering them deeper liquidity and a fairer trading environment while positioning itself competitively among leading global exchanges, with the added advantage of transparency, compliance, and long-term user success.

Legal Disclaimers Here are the key rules to be aware of regarding the WEEX deposit reward: Each individual can only participate with one verified account.

Weex has the right to revoke crypto trading bonuses if any cheating, wash trading, or bulk registration is detected.

In any dispute or discrepancy in translation, the English version of the Terms and Conditions will prevail.

WEEX holds the final interpretation rights for this promotional event.

Claim Your WEEX 50% Futures Bonus

Now that you know everything about the WEEX futures deposit bonus, here’s how you can claim yours:

Step 1: Go to the official WEEX website. Sign up as a new user.

Step 2: Deposit at least 100 USDT on-chain and hold for 3 days.

Deposit at least 100 USDT on-chain and hold for 3 days. Step 3: Complete the required trading volume. Click “Claim” within the validity period to receive the reward.

Complete the required trading volume. Click “Claim” within the validity period to receive the reward. Step 4: Now, monitor your reward history in the user dashboard.

Take advantage of this time-limited bonus while it lasts. Sign up now to claim up to 30,000 USDT in new-user rewards!