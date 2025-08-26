Wall Street Pepe NFT Mint Draws Massive Demand – 1,700 Minted as Token Burns Top 1.7 Billion WEPE

The WEPE Army showed up in force, flooding traffic as Wall Street Pepe’s (WEPE) first NFT collection went live on August 22.

In just a few days, more than 1,700 NFTs have already been minted by those who have been whitelisted.

On the token side, the fire is just as intense. Over 1.7 billion WEPE have been burned on Ethereum since August 19 as new tokens roll out on Solana – part of the project’s dual-chain design where every Solana allocation permanently removes supply from Ethereum.

That’s nearly 1% of total tokens gone in less than a week, and the effect is clear: WEPE has climbed 42.7% since the burns began and the NFT minting kicked off.

It’s the perfect storm of scarcity and demand, and Wall Street Pepe is proving the point – you can be poor or you can be rich, and the frog keeps choosing rich every time.

Next Whitelist Round: WEPE, PEPE, and Penguins

Wall Street Pepe launched its NFT collection on August 22, kicking off with 2,500 spots allocated to whitelisted wallets. These early slots went to Alpha Chat members and community collaborators. The response was immediate – more than 1,700 NFTs were minted in that opening round.

With that phase now concluded, the next access round turns to the community’s biggest backers.

The top 2,000 WEPE holders on Ethereum are being recognized for stacking since day one, alongside the top 5,000 PEPE holders, honoring the frog’s meme roots that shaped an entire generation of degens. Also included are 500 Best Wallet (BEST) users.

The whitelist stretches into blue-chip NFT territory too, with wallets holding Pudgy Penguins, Azuki, BAYC, Moonbirds, and Chimpers all securing eligibility.

Minting in this round is first-come, first-served, keeping the drop competitive while spreading the collection across loyal holders and partner projects.

Together, these rounds show that it’s beyond just minting NFTs but more about enlisting new degens into the WEPE Army while strengthening its foothold across meme culture, trading floors, and cross-community alliances.

Over 1.7 Billion WEPE Burned as the Frog Hops to Solana

Wall Street Pepe’s migration to Solana kicked off last week, with users securing allocations of SOL WEPE through the project’s new website.

As mentioned, more than 1.7 billion WEPE has already been burned on Ethereum – nearly 1% of the total 200 billion supply.

Every purchase of SOL WEPE triggers an Ethereum-side burn, reducing supply on ETH while shifting liquidity and activity onto Solana. It’s a balancing act designed to keep the total supply capped while rewarding the move to a faster, cheaper chain.

Long term, the plan is to anchor fully on Solana – the meme coin epicenter – where WEPE transactions become frictionless, fast, and efficient.

After the token generation event (TGE), the burn mechanics remain in place, and ETH WEPE holders can also be swapped 1:1 into SOL WEPE at no cost.

Every burn is the frog tightening its pinstripes and telling the market the best way forward is richer, faster, and on Solana.

How to Join the WEPE Army

Between billions in tokens burned and NFTs flying out the door, Wall Street Pepe has shown it can build culture while driving value back to its holders.

With more whitelist rounds ahead and Solana migration underway, the army isn’t slowing down – it’s tightening ranks and taking more ground.

Check the Wallet-Checker doc (via Discord and Telegram) for full details on mint phases and individual allocations. All the minted NFTs can be found on OpenSea.

To secure your WEPE SOL allocations, visit the official Wall Street Pepe website.

