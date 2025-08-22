Wall Street Pepe Torches 1 Billion WEPE in Strategic Expansion to Solana, Final 24 Hours to Claim NFTs

The brokers at Meme Street are hawkishly following Wall Street Pepe’s ($WEPE) expansion from Ethereum to Solana. Exactly 1,000,000,000 Wall Street Pepe tokens have now been incinerated on Ethereum in a strategic play to bring WEPE’s Wall Street trading nous to the Solana network.

Additionally, only 24 hours remain to claim WEPE’s free-mint Ethereum NFTs, as Pepe’s slickest iteration yet makes sure retail traders on Ethereum continue to get a seat at the mahogany table – as Solana meme coin traders enter the fold.

GM. 1 Billion $WEPE burned.



You aren't bullish enough on this frog. 🐸⚔️ pic.twitter.com/zttbRwbLyL — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) August 22, 2025

See, Wall Street Pepe is a meme coin community like no other. Firstly, WEPE was one of the presale market’s most successful tokens ever – investors purchased well over $70 million worth of WEPE before listing and token holders remain above 80,000. Beyond the hype, WEPE holders also enjoy access to an Alpha Chat group, where skilled traders in the community are helping fellow members and newbies beat the market with 2x to 10x trades.

But WEPE is hungry for more, and the massive token burn on Ethereum ensures WEPE’s expansion process goes smoothly with no negative price impact. Every dollar purchased of WEPE on Solana is matched by an equal torching of WEPE on Ethereum to keep the supply consistently capped at 200 billion.

From ETH to SOL: The Great Diversification of Wall Street Pepe

Once upon a time in Web3, Ethereum was the only chain minting meme coins. At the height of the 2021 bull run, the phenomenon came to Solana. However, it’s only in the last two years, following the January 2024 launch of meme coin launchpad Pump.fun, that crypto’s funniest and most volatile sector has bloomed on Solana.

Just last week, Pump.fun posted its highest 7-day revenue since February, according to DeFiLlama. Additionally, meme coins on Solana now capitalize $12 billion of the $72 billion meme coin sector, which means Solana meme coins now represent one sixth of the meme market. And this figure is only growing.

By burning a cool billion tokens, WEPE is laying a firm foothold in both Solana and his original home, Ethereum, in a chain diversification that will tap into the loyal fandom of the space’s two biggest networks.

During the ongoing early access phase, Ether purchases of Solana WEPE automatically trigger real-time buy-and-burns of WEPE on Ethereum. Purchases with SOL, USDC, or bank card are paired with scheduled burns at WEPE’s Token Generation Event (TGE), when the equivalent amount of WEPE is minted and airdropped on Solana.

This keeps the peg between ETH WEPE and SOL WEPE intact. Additionally, CEXs listing WEPE under one ticker ensures that any short-term price discrepancies between chains is quickly leveled out by traders through arbitrage.

These mechanics continue after TGE: every SOL-side allocation will always be balanced by simultaneous and equal burns of ETH WEPE. This ensures a fixed-supply system that preserves value and scarcity for holders while migrating WEPE’s liquidity and utility onto Solana in parallel.

It’s the kind of smart math that any Wall Street frog can respect.

24 Hours Left: How Wall Street Pepe Also Brings Utility to NFT Holding

While the WEPE expansion makes headlines, much of the suit-and-tie action is also in the NFTs. The free-mint collection – designed by the WEPE Army itself – closes in 24 hours, meaning this is the last shot to grab a slice of frog-financial history.

Allocation breakdown:

1,000 spots for Alpha Chat degens

1,500 for QuestN hustlers

1,000 for community activations

1,000 for cross-chain collabs and partnerships

500 tucked away in the team’s vault for future rewards

Wepe army unite.



NFT drop tomorrow.



WHERE MY SPARTANS AT? 🐸⚔️ pic.twitter.com/G7Q4NJ0Jne — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) August 21, 2025

Each NFT isn’t just a JPEG; it’s a keycard to Wall Street Pepe’s trading floor: Alpha Chat access, inner-circle perks, and exclusive events for the WEPE Army. Miss it, and you’ll be stuck outside, watching through the glass, like an unlucky retail trader peeking at a hedge fund holiday party.

The collection launches in 24 hours, and if you’re on the whitelist, you’re in for the free mint.

While the NFT drop lives on Ethereum, the team has hinted that future NFT drops could eventually benefit from Solana’s faster, lower-cost rails.

Closing Bell: WEPE Army Beats Wall Street Whales at Their Own Game

The verdict is clear: WEPE isn’t just another meme coin; it’s the token that helps turn retail traders into Wall Street sharks.

You’ll need to hold $WEPE tokens on either Ethereum or Solana to join the WEPE Army. Alpha Chat members have been printing regular wins in the community hub – where meme traders and frog fans succeed together.

Purchase WEPE on Solana via the official website at $0.001 per token with ETH, SOL, USDT, USDC, or bank card.

Remember, ETH purchases trigger live Ethereum WEPE burns instantly, while other methods of payment are queued for the token generation event (TGE), where Solana WEPE gets minted and an equal amount of Ethereum WEPE disappears forever.

Follow Wall Street Pepe on X and Telegram for live updates.

Visit the Wall Street Pepe website.