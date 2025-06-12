Wall Street Pepe Up 233% – Private Trading Group Delivers Wins Ahead of NFT Launch

Robust community trading signals from Alpha Chat have positioned Wall Street Pepe to challenge traditional crypto market dynamics ahead of NFT deployment.

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 12, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

The lean green Pepe machine with a flair for crypto trading that would put Jordan Belfort’s calls to shame is proving exactly why they call him Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE).

Since launching in February, the $WEPE token has surged 233% in June alone – powered by the rise of its Alpha Chat community, a private trading hub that’s delivered serious gains for its members.

Fueling the rally further is growing hype around the upcoming WEPE NFT collection – a key that unlocks rewards, access, and future perks across the ecosystem. It’s all part of the mission: empowering the retail crowd to outmaneuver the whales who’ve dominated crypto for too long.

Because when retail bands together, no whale can rig the tide. And if you’re done watching them eat, it’s time to eat with the WEPE Army – the side that keeps choosing rich.

WEPE’s Alpha Chat Is Beating the Whales

Of course, Wall Street Pepe wouldn’t be strutting down the digital temple of capitalism, phone in hand and smug in a suit, if he couldn’t back it up with trades that would’ve put Stratton Oakmont to shame in its heyday.

Since launching its Alpha Chat on March 17, the group has grown to over 1,200 active members – each gaining access to exclusive trading signals, market insights, and educational content.

Alpha chat is live. 🐸⚔️



Get in. Stay ahead.



Verify to enter: https://t.co/yvgxmrUc64



Everything you need to know in 🧵 … pic.twitter.com/HpmpCpql6h — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) March 17, 2025

But even before the presale ended, $WEPE had already earned a reputation for serious trading alpha. The team behind Wall Street Pepe aren’t just meme curators – they’re seasoned crypto traders, and it shows.

Alpha Chat members have posted massive wins, with many reporting 500% to 1,000% returns from signals. One standout member even turned their initial stack into 20x through just three trades. Cumulative wins across the group are up over 1,500%, with the biggest single trade yielding 700%.

Some of the most talked-about calls include a 178% return on DogWifHat (WIF) on April 1, followed by a 290% gain on MogCoin (MOG) on April 9. From April 11 to 28, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) delivered another 220% boost.

The team also called AI16Z on April 28, which delivered 55%, while May’s plays like PopCat (POPCAT) and MooDeng (MOODENG) brought in 100% and 700%, respectively.

These NFTs Are Your VIP Pass Into the WEPE Inner Circle

While Alpha Chat delivers the trades, the upcoming WEPE NFT collection is building the culture – the culture built on flipping charts and flipping off whales in the same breath.

Through its ongoing campaign on QuestN – Web3’s go-to platform for social engagement and quest-based rewards – Wall Street Pepe is onboarding its next squadron of loyal supporters.

Over 150,000 participants have already joined, completing quests to earn raffle tickets, mint spots, and exclusive perks tied to the NFT launch.

And this isn’t just for clicks and clout. The campaign has driven over 10 million impressions and 7.5 million profile views, turning heads across Web3.

The upcoming NFT drop will feature 5,000 generative Wall Street Pepe art pieces – each unlocking token-gated rewards, alpha group access, and exclusive community features. Alpha Chat members get guaranteed whitelist and one free mint, while the public mint is expected to go live at just $3–$5.

In short: Wall Street Pepe’s NFTs offer access – the kind that turns retail traders into rainmakers.

Want In? Here’s How to Score NFTs and Join the $WEPE Army

If you want to be a rainmaker yourself and beat the whales at their own game, join the WEPE Army by scooping up your $WEPE tokens on the Wall Street Pepe website – then secure exclusive access to its upcoming NFT drop by joining the live campaign.

Just head to app.questn.com, connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet), make a profile, and link your socials. From there, hit the WEPE campaign page and start completing daily quests.

Every action earns you points – and the most active users will unlock guaranteed whitelist spots for the WEPE NFT collection. Holding $WEPE boosts your score and puts you ahead of the pack.

Make NFTs great again. 🐸⚔️



5k generative official Wepe NFT drop.

30 day quest campaign starts today.

$50 daily in prizes.



Everything you need to know:



Complete quests + hold wepe = stack points for free NFT whitelist.



Connect wallet. Stack points. Earn your NFT PFP for… pic.twitter.com/wlvu53vi64 — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) May 9, 2025

The campaign is already handing out daily prizes and exclusive mints. But more than that, it’s building an army – not of whales, but of everyday traders claiming their seat at the table.

You want in? Move now. Because on Wall Street Pepe’s turf, retail runs the floor. Stay updated with the rest of the Wall Street Pepe community on X and Telegram.