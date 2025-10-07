Wall Street Pepe SOL Expansion Sale Ends 10th October, Airdrop 14th – WEPE Price to Explode

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 7, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Bitcoin is hitting new all-time highs above $125k. Meme coin market cap is set to double as it marches towards a return to its all-time high (ATH) registered in December 2024, and Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) could be leading the charge.

The PEPE price has advanced 7% in the past seven days, and its young and restive relative, Wall Street Pepe (WEPE), is about to explode higher as its WEPE pre-Solana expansion sale closes on Friday, 10 October at 2 pm UTC.

The team has announced that the new ETH-SOL ecosystem will have a unified token on Ethereum with a bridge to Solana.

Token holders who participated in the expansion campaign do not have to do anything as the tokens will be airdropped on Tuesday, 14th October. The new streamlined unified system is a win-win, as per the WEPE team X announcement:

“Fair to frog holders, unified ecosystem, more WEPE tokens given to sol-eth buyers than previously expected, WEPE still maintains a dual-chain ecosystem!”

Why WEPE token will be an altcoin season winner

PEPE is among the altcoin laggards, underperforming Bitcoin by 0.32%, but don’t let that blind you to what’s really going on. In fact, relative underperformance in this context is a harbinger for even greater upside potential to come, as it drives rotation out of PEPE and into smaller-cap tokens with better risk-reward profiles. All this is music to the ears of WEPE bulls.

Altcoin season is about to take off, and Wall Street Pepe is well-positioned to reap the rewards. The CMC Altcoin Season Index is at 62 – altcoin season is a reading above 75, where 75% of altcoins are outperforming bitcoin over a rolling 90-day period.

WEPE, with nearly 60,000 followers on X, is seeing its technicals fortuitously aligning with today’s bullish newsflow. On the 4-hour chart, the price is supported by the 50-day moving average indicator (blue line in the chart below).

The frog coin has a market cap of $9.28 million and 81,000 token holders, which implies price-moving market interest will be generated by the team’s announcement of its Solana bridge and airdrop.

Wall Street Pepe is all about helping the small guy to beat the big guys – it is Main Street vs Wall Street where the small frogs come out on top because they are in the know – to be precise, they are in the Wall Street Pepe Alpha Chat group where returns are running at anything between 5x and 10x for amphibian degens.

Now, thanks to its revamp that opens the token up to Solana liquidity via its new Wormhole-powered bridge, Wall Street Pepe is truly ready for crypto prime time.

WEPE’s multichain-focused move that will now comprise a single unified token with an ETH-SOL bridge and airdrops lands on 14th October.

Feels like altszn is coming in hot.



Everyone's talking about crypto rn. 🐸 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/tQIvPJBOp3 — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) October 4, 2025

WEPE token price could blow up 631%

Currently priced at $0.00004745, bulls expect WEPE to double in value to $0.0001. As such, all eyes will be on WEPE following the announcement ahead of the airdrop at the beginning of next week.

Wall Street Pepe printed its ATH on 17 February this year, the day of its launch. There is every expectation that the price will reclaim those lofty levels, if not higher, on the back of the Solana expansion. A move in price from $0.00004745 to $0.0003473 ATH would be a gain of 631%.

With the fair wind of what could be the biggest-ever altcoin season almost upon us, the WEPE price has the market visibility and community backing to surpass its previous high.

Currently at $74 billion, if the market cap of meme coins returns to its ATH around $127 billion, PEPE – and its Wall Street Meme cousin – can be predicted to be joining the party.

But why buy into PEPE when there is much more runway ahead for the likes of small-cap WEPE, bolstered by its Solana news? Savvy traders are rotating out of PEPE and other top altcoins into coins like WEPE.

Bye bye burns, hello airdrops and a cheap easy-to-use Solana bridge

The burn mechanism that saw purchases of WEPE SOL trigger burns of WEPE ETH is now coming to an end on Friday, the 10th of October, so there’s still time to secure WEPE SOL before the airdrop next week.

At the same time, these ETH burns remain permanent, meaning over 4.3 billion WEPE have been permanently removed from circulation, thereby boosting the value of the remaining tokens.

Because the project has tracked all of the burns, it enables early access participants to be airdropped the equivalent number of tokens that were burned from ETH, credited as WEPE on the Solana end of the new bridge.

In summary, then, there will be no separate WEPE SOL token, and instead, ETH WEPE will be bridged using Wormhole to Solana.

All expansion sale participants will be airdropped their SOL WEPE allocations based on the number of ETH tokens burned at the time of their purchase.

Crucially, the Wall Street Pepe team will cover any owed tokens from the WEPE treasury to ensure allocations are all fully honored.

And it is worth repeating that the 4.3 billion tokens – equating to roughly 2% of the total supply – have been permanently burned, strengthening tokenomics value fundamentals.

NFT and WEPE token prices on the rise

WEPE is all about community, and its community-driven WEPE NFT collection is a testament to that. The 5,000 edition collection is distributed to community members who score the highest engagement by taking part in WEPE quests to earn whitelist spots.

The maximum of 5,000 NFT mints were made available as follows:

1,000 reserved for Alpha Chat members

1,500 earmarked for Quest Participants

500 up for grabs via Community Events

2,000 Public – first-come, first-served

WEPE NFT prices are on the rise (from $7.62 to $8.26) in the past 24 hours on the secondary market, according to data compiled by dappradar.

You can buy WEPE token directly on the official Wall Street Pepe website or by using the highly regarded Best Wallet, which is rated one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets. Best Wallet app is available to download on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Join the lively online community on X, Telegram, Instagram, and Discord.