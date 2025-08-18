Wall Street Pepe Is Giving Away 5,000 NFTs – But Only If You’re on the List by August 22
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
The WEPE Army has been asking for it, and now it’s here. After months of speculation and relentless community grind, Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) has confirmed the official mint date for its first-ever NFT collection will be on August 22.
And in true fashion of being the Pepe for the people, the NFT drop will be a free mint. The entire 5,000-piece collection is being allocated exclusively to whitelisted users, with priority given to Alpha Chat members, questing participants, top community contributors, and selected partner projects.
The community has been driving WEPE’s growth since day one, pushing the project to over 80,000 holders on-chain and lighting up social media through daily campaigns and meme warfare.
Now, the NFT drop serves as both a reward and a rally point – another layer in a fast-growing culture that trades together, builds together, and takes aim at the whale-first game that’s ruled crypto for too long.
Made by the People, for the People – The WEPE NFT Mint Is All Community
Just like GameStop wasn’t saved by Wall Street – it was saved by Reddit – the WEPE NFT collection was forged by the people.
It started with the WEPE Army pushing for greater visibility, rallying across social media, and demanding a deeper way to rep the brand they helped build.
The team listened and over the past three months, quietly curated a collection that rewards that loyalty. Active members were given early whitelist access, while new users were onboarded through an open questing campaign hosted on QuestN – Web3’s top platform for social and on-chain activations.
The final collection is capped at 5,000 NFTs, each one featuring procedurally generated traits and a handful of hand-crafted 1-of-1s for a lucky few to mint. There is no public sale but purely a whitelist-only free mint, distributed as follows:
- 1,000 spots for Alpha Chat members
- 1,500 spots for QuestN participants
- 1,000 spots for community activations
- 1,000 spots for partnerships and cross-community collabs
- 500 NFTs reserved for team vault and future rewards (TBC)
Each NFT unlocks access to the Wall Street Pepe Alpha Chat, inner-circle perks, and exclusive future events, proving it pays to be part of the trading floor where deals are made, signals are shared, and the suits don’t work for Wall Street – they work for the frog.
WEPE Army: 100K Participants, Cross-Community Collabs, and a Cult-Like Following
Since launching its QuestN campaign, Wall Street Pepe has drawn in more than 100,000 participants and generated over 16 million unique views, cementing its place as one of the biggest meme community pushes of the year.
The WEPE Army has also grown massively through the Alpha Chat, where members have reported cumulative wins exceeding 1,500%, with the largest single trade delivering a 700% return.
With the upcoming NFT mint now in focus, community participation has kicked into overdrive – sparking cross-community collaborations that have pushed WEPE’s visibility even further across Web3.
Recent examples include partnerships with The Daily Alpha and THE FOUNDRY, which offered whitelist spots for the free NFT mint, along with activations with YapGod and whateverman, where their communities also secured NFT whitelist access.
All of this anticipation, combined with relentless community building that’s starting to resemble a cult-like following, has solidified WEPE as one of the most promising meme tokens on the market.
Over the past three months, the project has delivered not only through Alpha Chat’s trading signals but also through the native token itself – which has reached a peak gain of 579% in the same period.
WEPE Sets the Stage for Its Biggest Community Moment Yet on August 22
The WEPE Army has built one of the most active meme communities in Web3, and the free 5,000-piece NFT mint on August 22 marks the next step in its rise.
With cross-community collaborations, a growing Alpha Chat, and a token already showing strong returns, the project is set for another milestone moment.
Follow Wall Street Pepe on X and Telegram for announcements and activations.
Keep an eye on the Wall Street Pepe website as full mint details roll out.
