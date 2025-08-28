BTC $113,162.20 1.60%
ETH $4,602.80 -0.15%
SOL $213.28 4.18%
PEPE $0.000010 0.20%
SHIB $0.000012 1.02%
DOGE $0.22 1.95%
XRP $3.00 0.22%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.47
Cryptonews Press Releases

Use Bitcoin to Remotely Mine Dogecoin via SolMining

Dogecoin
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
solmining

In the current cryptocurrency market, investors are constantly searching for new passive income sources. Dogecoin (DOGE), one of the world’s most popular and community-supported digital currencies, is attracting increasing investment attention.

Now, even if you don’t have expensive mining equipment, you can remotely mine Dogecoin using Bitcoin (BTC) and enjoy real-time daily returns.

How BTC Mining DOGE Works

The process is simple and efficient:

  1. Deposit BTC into SolMining.com and purchase a mining contract;
  2. Automatic Conversion → The system allocates BTC to Dogecoin mining;
  3. 24-Hour Settlement → Mining rewards are calculated in real time and automatically distributed to the user’s wallet every 24 hours;
  4. Principal Guarantee → Upon contract expiration, the user’s BTC principal is fully returned, achieving a balance between liquidity and returns.

This model transforms idle Bitcoin into a profitable engine while also enhancing the vitality of the Dogecoin ecosystem.

How to Start Mining with Solmining?

  1. Visit SolMining and create your account—you’ll receive a $15 bonus.
  2. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and schedule and purchase it.
  3. Your earnings will be paid daily to your wallet.

Real-Time Income, Stable Returns

One long-term Bitcoin holder said that using BTC to earn daily DOGE rewards feels like ‘finally putting my capital to work without any extra effort.’ For investors seeking stability, convenience, and sustainability, this model offers a compelling new avenue.

Click here to view contract details.

Why Sol Mining Stands Out

  • Instant Access, Zero Hardware – Forget buying noisy rigs. Open an account, and your mining power goes live in minutes.
  • Plans for Every Investor – From entry-level to flagship contracts, choose the option that fits your goals and budget.
  • 100% Green Power – All operations run on solar, hydro, and wind energy, combining profitability with sustainability.
  • Bank-Grade Security – With advanced encryption, multi-factor authentication, and wallet protection, your assets stay locked down.
  • Consistent Daily Rewards – Earnings are credited every 24 hours, giving you full control to cash out or compound.
  • $15 Welcome Bonus – Start risk-free with complimentary mining credit, designed to help you test the platform before you commit.

About SolMining

Sol Mining is a global cloud mining platform focused on sustainable energy. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in the UK, the company provides efficient, secure, and transparent computing services to users worldwide. The platform supports a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and XRP (XRP).

All SolMining data centers are located in regions with high levels of renewable energy and utilize solar, hydropower, and wind power for low-carbon operations. The platform offers flexible, short-term smart contracts, a stable revenue mechanism, and flexible payout channels in multiple currencies. This allows users to easily participate in mining without the need for hardware or technical knowledge.

Conclusion

Using Bitcoin to remotely mine Dogecoin not only lowers the investment barrier but also provides transparent and immediate returns. For investors seeking a stable investment and passive income, SolMining offers a reliable and secure option.

Visit solmining.com.

Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Chainlink by the End of 2025
2025-08-26 17:17:34
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 25, 2025
2025-08-25 11:40:19
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Blockchain News
Trump Media Just Backed a $6.4B Crypto Play with Crypto.com – Here’s Why it Matters
2025-08-26 12:55:22
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-26 15:56:46
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-27 14:46:35
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-28 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,128,071,472,113
3.01
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Chainlink by the End of 2025
2025-08-26 17:17:34
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 25, 2025
2025-08-25 11:40:19
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Blockchain News
Trump Media Just Backed a $6.4B Crypto Play with Crypto.com – Here’s Why it Matters
2025-08-26 12:55:22
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-26 15:56:46
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-27 14:46:35
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-28 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-08-15 18:38:41
Altcoin News
Trump Media Reveals Truth Token and Wallet Plans in SEC Filing
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-08-04 07:58:35
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors