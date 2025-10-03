US Government Shutdown Triggers Cryptocurrency Market Recovery: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple Prices Soar

With deep partisan divisions preventing Congress and the White House from reaching a funding agreement, the US government shut down most of its agencies on Wednesday, triggering a potentially protracted standoff that could cost thousands of federal jobs.

Agencies warned that the 15th government shutdown since 1981 would prevent the release of the long-awaited September jobs report. The shutdown has slowed air travel, stalled scientific research, docked US military pay, and forced 750,000 federal employees to take leave, resulting in losses of up to $400 million per day.

Fears of this impact have fueled a surge in capital seeking safe havens in the cryptocurrency market, leading to sharp price increases for established digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Meanwhile, UK-registered MSPMiner launched XRP and BTC contracts, allowing holders to purchase XRP contracts. Users do not need to sell XRP or BTC; they simply deposit existing BTC or XRP and activate the contract.

About MSP Miner

Registered in the UK in 2018, MSP Miner has established hundreds of clean energy mining farms worldwide and accepts payments in a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and SOL. Transparent returns and secure financial protection allow users to participate in mining with a low barrier to entry and earn a stable passive income.

MSP Miner’s Key Advantages Include:

Security and Stability

The platform is powered by McAfee® and Cloudflare® technology and uses offline cold wallets for asset storage. A multi-layered security system provides professional-grade security for user accounts.

Energy Efficiency

MSP Miner is 100% solar-powered (solar, wind, and hydroelectric). This reduces CO2 emissions and eliminates the energy consumption of traditional mining, ensuring a stable and reliable mining environment.

Compliance and Transparency

The security and transparency of mining and energy information ensure reliable and stable data and services.

Payment Methods

Supports cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrencies within cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, and USDT.

Affiliate Program

Invite friends to earn 3% + 2% lifetime referral commissions, up to a maximum of $50,000 in rewards.

How to Start Earning Passive Income?

Register

Fill in the required information to create an account on the platform. Upon registration, you will receive a $15 bonus.

Choose Your Plan

Select a mining contract that suits your budget and contract length.

After Purchasing a Contract

The system automatically contributes computing power to the mining pool, and profits are automatically credited to your account within 24 hours. Upon contract expiration, the principal is automatically returned.

Click here to learn more about MSP Miner mining contract options.

Conclusion

Given the increased volatility in global financial markets, investors are actively seeking new safe havens. The uncertainty brought about by the US government shutdown highlights the unique value of decentralized investments.

MSPMiner, registered in the UK and powered by renewable energy, provides users with secure, transparent, and efficient cryptocurrency investment opportunities. As the market continues to develop, MSPMiner is expected to become a key platform for investors seeking stable returns on their cryptocurrency investments.

For more information, please visit:

Official Website: https://mspminer.com/

Official Email: [email protected]