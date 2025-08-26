BTC $109,887.23 -2.32%
ETH $4,521.51 -1.27%
SOL $193.33 -1.76%
PEPE $0.000010 -0.94%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.12%
DOGE $0.21 -1.38%
XRP $2.96 0.03%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.34
Cryptonews Press Releases

Unveiling Open Miner’s Novel Mining Model for XRP, BTC, ETH, and USDT Investors

Mining
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
open miner

With the rapid development of the cryptocurrency industry, more and more people are paying attention to innovative ways to generate income. Among the many investment options, intelligent cloud mining stands out for its efficiency, security, and convenience, becoming a hot topic in the industry.

Open Miner is now launching a promotion that gives new users a $500 registration bonus, plus an additional $1 in daily rewards for checking in, offering an excellent entry opportunity for investors.

Open Miner Boasts the Following Advantages

  • FCA Authoritative Certification: The platform has been certified by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring the safety of investors’ funds.
  • Principal and Interest Protection: As the only cloud mining platform in the industry offering both principal and interest, it provides higher protection from the risks of market volatility.
  • High Efficiency and Convenience: An intelligent operating system allows users to easily manage their investments without requiring professional technical knowledge.
  • Transparent Contracts: All contracts are publicly displayed, with returns clearly visible.

How to Start Free Cloud Mining with Open Miner

  • Quick Registration and Instant Rewards

Register via the Open Miner website or mobile app in just a few minutes.
Once registered, you will automatically receive a $500 cloud mining bonus. In addition, you can earn $1 every day simply by logging in.

  • Choose a Contract That Matches Your Goals

Open Miner offers a variety of flexible contract plans—whether you are a first-time user or a long-term investor, there is always an option that suits you. Each contract clearly states its duration and expected returns, so you always know what to expect. Click here to view online contracts.

  • One-Click Start and Fully Automated Mining

Once the contract is confirmed, the system will automatically start mining for you 24/7, with no manual operation required. Earnings are settled daily and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time, helping your digital assets grow steadily.

Don’t Just Focus On the Market – Utilize Open Miner

On the road to financial freedom, consistent passive income is more important than short-term price fluctuations. Open Miner makes it easy for you to start automated mining, with daily earnings deposited directly into your account.

If you’ve ever thought about turning your idle smartphone into an extra source of income, now is the best time—the world of digital wealth is growing rapidly, and you can seize the opportunity.

Official website: https://openminer.info
Contact: [email protected]

Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Massive Mastercard Deal Goes Live – Rally to $10 Begins Now
2025-08-26 14:40:54
,
by Simon Chandler
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-26 15:56:46
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-26 14:06:47
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,031,592,387,077
1.18
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Massive Mastercard Deal Goes Live – Rally to $10 Begins Now
2025-08-26 14:40:54
,
by Simon Chandler
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-26 15:56:46
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-26 14:06:47
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Bitget Burns 60M $BGB, Price Up 3% – $6 Next?
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2025-08-26 17:40:42
Press Releases
BAY Miner Launches Mobile Cloud Mining Platform, Supporting BTC, ETH, And XRP Instant Settlement
2025-08-26 17:29:06
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors